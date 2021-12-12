‘Biggest mistake in F1 history’: Rohit Sharma, Usman Khawaja react as Verstappen wins title after controversial finish

Max Verstappen won his first Formula One world championship title, after the Dutchman finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which witnessed a dramatic and controversial final lap finish.

Hamilton, who started behind Verstappen, overtook the Red Bull driver in the opening lap and maintained it until the closing stages of the race. However, Hamilton's chances of finishing at top took a dash after the safety car came out with six laps still to go.

The course of action left Verstappen and Hamilton in a neck-and-neck position and the race started in the final 58th lap. Verstappen took advantage of the same and overtook the Brit in the final lap to close the race in extraordinary fashion.

The finish was epic but many it left Twitter divided, leaving the elite fans unhappy with the finish.

India ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma was amazed with how things went and made a cricket reference, before describing Verstappen's win as “unbelievable”.

1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021

English cricketer Tim Bresnan, Usman Khawaja lamented the finish, with the Australia cricketer calling it the “biggest mistake in F1 history.”

Former England footballer Gary Linekar also expressed his displeasure with the finish. Here is what they said:

I like both drivers and both teams. But surely that wasn't right. Speechless #Formula1 #AbuDabhiGP — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) December 12, 2021

That is the biggest mistake in F1 history. — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 12, 2021

Obviously @Max33Verstappen deserved it just as much this year, buttttt I don’t love any of the way that went down. — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) December 12, 2021

What a joke. That stinks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2021

“Finally, a bit of luck ... for me,” said Verstappen after the race.