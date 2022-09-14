Fouaad Mirza eyes glory at equestrian World Championship in Italy

Indian equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza is confident to bring glory to the country as he prepares for the FEI World Championship Eventing 2022, which gets underway from Thursday in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy. The Asian Games double silver medallist is the lone Indian to have qualified for the 15th edition of the competition, which will be conducted at historic equestrian venue Pratoni del Vivaro. The Eventing discipline of the 1960 Rome Olympics was hosted at the same venue.

“I’m very excited to participate in the World Championship at the historic venue where top riders from across the world will compete. I have trained hard in Germany while preparing for the event and I look forward to giving my best and bringing glory to the country. I would also like to thank the Sports Ministry and Equestrian Federation of India for their support and encouragement,” the 30-year-old star Indian rider was quoted as saying in an official press release by the federation.

The Bengaluru-born rider will enter the competition along with his horses, Seigneur Medicott (FEI ID 103UA93) and Dajara 4 (FEI ID 105ZR23).

Seigneur Medicott was part of Mirza’s historic Tokyo Olympics campaign last year, where he became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final. It was also the same horse, which helped Mirza win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Besides the two horses Mirza will be assisted by a team of six-member support staff at the event, which will conclude on September 25.

The prestigious Eventing World Championship will see the world’s top 90 horse-and-athlete combinations from 27 countries, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, France and Great Britain.

