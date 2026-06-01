France's Celine Boutier sank a 35-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole to seize the lead for good on Sunday in winning the 54-hole LPGA ShopRite tournament.

France's Boutier rallies to capture LPGA ShopRite title

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The 32-year-old from suburban Paris captured her seventh career LPGA title and first since the 2023 Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

"To win today it's something very special," Boutier said. "It's a tournament that's very special for me so very excited to be able to have another win here."

Boutier fired a five-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on nine-under 204 at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey.

That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol with Ireland's Lauren Walsh on 206 and Germany's Polly Mack, Japan's Chizzy Iwai and South Koreans Lee So-mi and Joo Soo-bin on 207.

Boutier's win came on a golden weekend for French sport, with Paris Saint-Germain retaining their UEFA Champions League crown and Victor Wembanyama leading the San Antonio Spurs over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and into the NBA Finals.

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{{^usCountry}} Boutier, who rallied from four strokes down when the day began, had also fought back on the final day to win the 2021 ShopRite crown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boutier, who rallied from four strokes down when the day began, had also fought back on the final day to win the 2021 ShopRite crown. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It's always good to be back," Boutier said. "I definitely have some good memories." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's always good to be back," Boutier said. "I definitely have some good memories." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Boutier, whose only major title came at the 2023 Evian Championship, took her most recent prior victory at a 2024 Ladies European Tour event at Shenzen, China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boutier, whose only major title came at the 2023 Evian Championship, took her most recent prior victory at a 2024 Ladies European Tour event at Shenzen, China. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I played solid the past two years even though I didn't get a win. They were good seasons even though there weren't wins. It was a bit frustrating," Boutier said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I played solid the past two years even though I didn't get a win. They were good seasons even though there weren't wins. It was a bit frustrating," Boutier said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This season I started off slow. I feel like my game has turned around the last few weeks. I could see it coming together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This season I started off slow. I feel like my game has turned around the last few weeks. I could see it coming together. {{/usCountry}}

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"I definitely did not see it coming together this week and today but I'm very excited to be back in the winner's circle."

Joo, who had squandered a four-stroke lead when the day began, sank a five-foot birdie putt at the ninth to match Boutier for the lead.

Boutier responded with a 35-foot birdie putt at 14 to reclaim the solo lead at nine-under where she would remain to seal victory.

Boutier will play in next week's US Women's Open at Riviera and pondered what a win would mean.

"It would be iconic," Boutier said. "I think it's going to be a very different setup than this week so I'm really looking forward to getting there and seeing the course."

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World number 252 Joo, 22, missed a chance for her first LPGA title.

"It was so fun," Joo said. "I had my first time leading the tournament. I did my best out there as much as I can. I prepared well and I'm proud of myself."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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