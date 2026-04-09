Kolkata, Having achieved many firsts including becoming the first woman armless archer to be crowned world champion, Sheetal Devi had in her own words often felt "alone" on the podium. From being 'alone' on podium to finding company: Sheetal hails Payal's rise

That feeling changed in Bangkok when an unassuming 18-year-old Payal Nag, a quadruple amputee from Odisha, filled that void, stunning the reigning world No. 1 to win gold at the World Archery Para Series.

Payal, who had once learnt by emulating Sheetal at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra in 2023, defeated her senior 139-136 in only her second international appearance to clinch the women's compound title on April 4.

"Pehle aisa lagta tha ki main akeli hoon yahan pe medal jeet rahi hoon, bahut achhi baat hai wo aayi hai . India now will get more and more medals," Sheetal said in a virtual media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India.

If the result was remarkable, what followed at the Bangkok Archery Centre was even more moving.

During the podium ceremony, Sheetal was seen helping Payal turn towards the national flag.

Using her legs, she gently adjusted the footrest of Payal's wheelchair so that her younger teammate could face the Tricolour as the anthem echoed the arena.

Till then, Sheetal had been India's most celebrated para archer.

But in Bangkok, the spotlight turned on Payal a teenager from Balangir who was spotted and trained by Kuldeep Vedwan, the same childhood coach of Sheetal Devi.

It's 'not a rivalry' but the healthy competition, Sheetal believes, will only strengthen India's medal prospects heading into the Asian Games later this year and the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028.

"Wins and losses are part of the game... I shot poorly, but she did better. Overall, it was a proud moment as both medals came to India. It's a matter of pride that India is dominating in archery and getting so many medals."

"We won both in individual and team events also. It's a matter of pride that many growing archers are coming. I hope we win more medals at the Asian Games."

Asked if Payal keeps her under pressure, Sheetal said: "Haar se ek seekh hoti hai . It's not that she keeps me under pressure or vice-versa... we take pressure ourselves and it brings out the best in us."

"She has to work a little more. She's doing so well, it makes me so happy. She can bring more medals. I just want to do my best day by day and turn negativity into positivity," added Sheetal.

Payal's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

A Class 3 student in 2015, she was playing with her younger brother on the terrace of an under-construction building in Raipur, where her father worked as a mason after migrating from Odisha in search of livelihood. There was water on the terrace, and a live wire came in contact with it.

The electric shock left her critically injured, and doctors had no option but to amputate all four limbs to save her life.

Years later, in 2023, coach Vedwan spotted her through a photograph on social media.

He brought her from an orphanage, took her under his wing, and designed customised equipment that allowed her to train alongside Sheetal, who is born armless due to a rare congenital condition called phocomelia.

Payal made an immediate impact, defeating Sheetal at the 2025 Jaipur Nationals to win double gold .

She followed it with a silver at the Khelo India Para Games, where Sheetal had the upper hand, and another loss in Patiala earlier this year.

The narrative of a 'rivalry' began to build before it reached another level in Bangkok.

But, Sheetal sitting alongside her coach Gaurav Sharma, laughed it off giving a different perspective.

"Rather than calling it a rivalry we should take it in a positive way. it's good that we have competition back home. It will help us focus more on the Asian Games," he said.

"If she was defeated by any other girl from a different country, we would have been more disappointed. Now we have both gold and silver for India that's the ultimate achievement."

"More than Sheetal, we are happier for Payal. She deserved it fully, having gone through a lot in her early days."

Sharma also credited Kuldeep for laying the foundation.

"Kuldeep sir is an amazing coach. He's one of the best coaches, no doubt about his abilities. He's made Sheetal hardy and my job is to hone her skills now," he added.

As part of the TOPS programme, Sheetal will continue training in Patiala, with plans for an exposure stint in the USA ahead of the Asian Games.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.