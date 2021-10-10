Fury defeats Wilder with 11th round knockout to retain WBC belt

Tyson Fury won a slugfest with Deontay Wilder with an 11th round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fury knocked Wilder down in the third round but the American responded in the fourth, sending the Briton to the canvas twice thanks to his powerful right hand.

But Fury ultimately overwhelmed Wilder to remain undefeated.

With the win, Fury (31-0-1) has now taken two of the three meetings between the rivals.