Gangjee finishes tied 53rd in Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:47 PM IST
India's Rahil Gangjee tumbled down the leaderboard on the final day as he shot 6-over 78 to finish tied 53rd in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup here.

Rikuya Hoshino, who turned 25 on May 12, gave himself a bumper birthday present in the form of a third win, after Fujisankei Classic in September 2020 and Kansai Open triumph last month.

Hoshino, who started as solo leader with a 2-shot margin on Sunday, shot 3-under 69 and finished a big winner by four shots. Hoshino, who earned a ticket to the British Open with this win, will be off to play the US PGA Championship next week.

He made light of the wind and rain and managed five birdies against two bogeys to shoot 69 for a total of 13-under at the Sagamihara Country Club. It was his fifth career win.

Juvic Pagunsan, from the Philippines, finished runner-up at 9-under, while Yosuke Asaji, who was aiming to defend his title, was third at 8-under.

Last week's winner Naoyuki Kataoka finished tied 4th along with Komei Oda, Jinichiro Kozuma and Mikiya Akutu with 7-under.

