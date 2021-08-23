Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Gaurav Saini in final, 3 others in semis of Asian junior boxing
others

Gaurav Saini in final, 3 others in semis of Asian junior boxing

Saini defeated Kyrgyzstan's Zakirov Mukhammadaziz 4-1 to enter the summit clash on Sunday night. The tournament is being held simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Boxing gloves(Twitter)

Gaurav Saini (70kg) advanced to the final while three other Indian boxers entered the last-four stage after contrasting victories in the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai.

Saini defeated Kyrgyzstan's Zakirov Mukhammadaziz 4-1 to enter the summit clash on Sunday night. The tournament is being held simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time.

Entering the semifinals were Ashis (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Bharat Joon ( 81kg).

Ashis outpunched Tajikistan's Rahmanov Jafar 5-0, while Anshul pummelled UAE's Mansoor Khaled in his quarterfinal bout which was stopped in the first round itself due to the Indian's dominance.

Joon eked out a 3-2 triumph over Uzbekistan's Kenesbaev Aynazar.

However, it was curtains for Krish Pal (46kg) and Preet Malik (63kg).

Pal was no match for Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Yakhshiboev, who outclassed him by the second round forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Malik went down 2-3 to Kyrgyzstan's Eldar Esembaev.

More than 20 medals were assured for India on the day of draws itself as Covid-19 travel restrictions kept several counties away leading to small size of the draws.

RELATED STORIES

The gold medallists in the youth category will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medallists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively.

The junior champions will be awarded with USD 4,000 for gold and USD 2,000 and 1,000 for silver and bronze medallists respectively.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar, Tek Chand among 5 Indians for opening ceremony

Exclusive

I felt like I was on the runway: Anju on Shaili

Exclusive

Shaili wins long jump silver, misses gold mark by a centimetre

Anna Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP