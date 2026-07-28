Geneva to host Gukesh-Sindarov World Championship match

Bengaluru: The Swiss city of Geneva will host the World Chess Championship match between Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov scheduled to take place between November 25 - December 15 this year.

File image of India's D Gukesh playing against China’s Ding Liren in the eighth game of the World Chess Championship, in Singapore. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, international chess federation, Fide’s interim president Viswanathan Anand said: “Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the match, including India, the United States and Cyprus. After carefully considering all the proposals, Fide has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together. We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland.”

Both the defending world champion, Gukesh from India, and the challenger, Sindarov from Uzbekistan will be 20 years old at the time of the match, making it the youngest World Championship face-off in history. The match will consist of 14 classical games; the first player to reach 7.5 points will be declared the winner. If scores are tied, the match will be decided in tiebreaks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Cyprus, where the 2026 Candidates Tournament took place and was won by Sindarov, is understood to have been considered as a potential host for the match. However, in the absence of adequate sponsorship, the proposal fell through. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyprus, where the 2026 Candidates Tournament took place and was won by Sindarov, is understood to have been considered as a potential host for the match. However, in the absence of adequate sponsorship, the proposal fell through. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, Sindarov had said he would prefer to play the match in a “hot country like Cyprus” rather than in cold conditions. Geneva is expected to be chilly, damp, and overcast at that time of year. Compared with much of inland and alpine Switzerland, however, Geneva’s climate is relatively mild and not typically subject to harsh winter conditions.

During Norway Chess in May, Gukesh described the prospect of playing the match in India as a “cool” idea. The Indian has since struggled for form, finishing last in his last two classical tournament appearances - Norway Chess and the Chennai Grand Masters. He will be hoping the Olympiad in September proves to be a different story.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last three World Championship matches were held in Asia, and only one of the last eight – Magnus Carlsen vs. Fabiano Caruana in London in 2018 – took place in Europe.

This will be the third time that Switzerland will host a World Championship match. Vladimir Kramnik played Peter Leko in Brissago in 2004, while Viswanathan Anand faced Anatoly Karpov in Lausanne in 1998.

The Karpov–Anand match was held at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Museum in Lausanne and began just three days after the Indian grandmaster had played his final game in Groningen. The scheduling was highly controversial, as it forced an exhausted Anand to travel from Groningen to Lausanne within days of winning the knockout tournament to face a fresh, well-rested reigning champion, Karpov, who had been directly seeded into the final. The six-game match ended in 3-3 tied scores and Karpov won the rapid playoff that followed to retain the world title.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}