Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Mairaj Ahmad Khan. File(PTI file photo)

India won the gold medal in men's skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday.

In the women's final, India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon won the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's Rinata Nassyrova, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko 4-6 in the final.

The India women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstan's shooters, who aggregated 327.

India's men finished second in their qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatar's 507 and ahead of Kazakhstan's 501.

