Good start for Atwal on Korn Ferry Tour

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal opened with a fine five-under 66 in the REX Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, the second rung Tour in the US.

Atwal, winner on both the PGA Tour and Nationwide -- as the Korn Ferry Tour was earlier called -- started on the back nine and had three birdies.

ALSO READ| Singapore Grand Prix cancelled over Covid-19 concerns

He followed that up with a bogey on third and a birdie on fourth. He closed with an eagle on ninth for a day's work of 66, which placed him T-17.

In the second round, Atwal, who is playing his first event since the end of March, was even through six holes.

When play ended on Friday with lot of players yet to finish their second round, Derek Ernst sat atop the leaderboard at 12-under par, holding a one-stroke lead over Andrew Novak, whose 10-under 10 from Thursday held up for the 18-hole lead.

Novak was one-under through four holes in the second round.

The backlog was caused by inclement weather which suspended Thursday's opening round early in the afternoon.

Ernst made just one bogey in 36 holes Friday, carding a bogey-free seven-under 64 in the morning and a five-under 66 in the afternoon. PTI Cor ATK ATK