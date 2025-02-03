Greg Norman backs Indian golf to grow by hosting more events

New Delhi: Australian golf legend Greg Norman believes India is a “sleeping giant” in the game whose potential can be unlocked with more international tournaments coming to its shores. The 69-year-old, speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Tour’s International Series at Gurugram’s DLF Golf and Country Club that was won by Ollie Schniederjans (US) on Sunday, also batted for LIV Tour’s foray into India. Greg Norman. (AP)

“I do believe India is a sleeping giant in golf. If you just look at the infancy of golf in India, it’s really just the beginning. When you look at the opportunities for the next 25 years — essentially a generation — India is right in the middle of it. If you go back a decade or 15 years and look at the impact of Indian women golfers on the LPGA, their success has resonated across the country,” said Norman, whose tenure as CEO of the breakaway LIV Tour ended recently.

“The trends and the data tell us why India, and Asia as a whole, will continue to develop and grow. For a long time, the Asian Tour wasn’t getting the recognition it deserved because of the dominance of the European and American tours. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we can’t forget other regions like South Africa, Australia, and the entire APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation),” he added.

The $2million International Series India was the first of 10 such events sanctioned by the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League. The season-ending rankings champion of the International Series secures a spot on the LIV roster for the next season, which Schniederjans and fellow American comeback man Chase Koepka said was their target.

While talks are on to make the event an annual feature, Norman backed the idea of LIV making its much-anticipated debut in India soon.

“The International Series is an important pathway to LIV. Through the Asian Tour, we’re creating opportunities for young golfers in India and beyond. If we can create stepping stones for success, it helps grow the sport worldwide,” the two-time British Open winner said.

“I don’t see LIV stopping anytime soon. It will become the true global golf platform, present on every continent.”

While Anirban Lahiri, India’s lone player in LIV, came close to winning on the tour last year, Indian golf, despite boasting of talented players, has not had a winner at international level since Shubhankar Sharma won the Maybank Championship, a European Tour event, in February, 2018.

Norman said LIV can play a critical role in helping Indian golf that seems to be stagnating.

“I love LIV to come to India because it’s significant. Everything takes baby steps. And obviously, the international place to enter the league is important to do that,” he said.

“We saw the role Anirban has played in bringing International Series to India. We saw how young Kartik Singh took the opportunity and made the cut as an amateur.” Kartik, 15, made a big impression by making the cut at the International Series event.

“LIV has created a new dynamic for golf because it gave an opportunity in the competitive golfing world for a new business model. Different formats have come out and have enticed millions into the game of golf.”