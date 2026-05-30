GT in final as Gill puts to shade Sooryavanshi’s 96

Chandigarh: For a moment under the lights at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, it felt like IPL 2026 belonged entirely to a 15-year-old boy who bats without fear and dreams without limits. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century against Rajasthan Royals. (AFP)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood in the middle, arms flowing freely, dispatching some of the world’s finest bowlers into the stands with the confidence of a veteran blended with the innocence of a teenager still discovering how powerful he can be. Every shot brought the crowd to its feet. Every boundary added another chapter to his fairytale season.

But cricket, especially knockout games, has a cruel way of shifting the spotlight. On a night where Sooryavanshi dazzled again with a stunning 47-ball 96, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ensured that the final word belonged to him. Calm, authoritative and devastatingly elegant, Gill produced a magnificent 53-ball 104 to guide Gujarat into the IPL 2026 final with a commanding seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

As the Titans completed the chase of 215 with eight balls to spare, the stadium erupted in celebration. This was Gill’s home ground, his stage, and perhaps his statement moment before Sunday’s title clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Yet, long after the fireworks fade, this night may still be remembered for the emergence of a teenage phenomenon who refused to be overawed by the occasion.

Sooryavanshi’s innings was breathtaking from the start. Rajasthan were rocked early when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel departed cheaply but the youngster responded with fearless intent. He danced down the pitch against pace, pulled short balls with authority and attacked Rashid Khan with astonishing confidence.

One six over long-on against the Afghan spinner drew gasps around the stadium. They cheered when he sent another over deep midwicket. The boy who had smashed 97 in the Eliminator now looked determined to carry Rajasthan into the final almost single-handedly.

At the other end, Ravindra Jadeja anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten 45 while Donovan Ferreira’s late assault — 38 not out off just 11 balls — pushed Rajasthan to a formidable 214/6.

It should have been enough. But Gujarat Titans batted like a side convinced destiny was on their side. Sai Sudharsan and Gill instantly put Rajasthan’s bowlers under pressure. The Royals lacked penetration, consistency and composure, and Gujarat punished them.

Sudharsan’s fluent 58 off 32 deliveries set the tone, but once Gill found rhythm, the chase turned into an exhibition.

There was authority in every stroke. The cover-drives were pristine and the pulls savage. Gill brought up his half-century in 30 balls before accelerating spectacularly towards a century.

His hundred came off just 47 deliveries, a knock worthy of the occasion and the expectations that have long surrounded him.

Even after Jofra Archer dismissed him for 104, the result never looked in doubt. Rahul Tewatia applied the finishing touches as Gujarat crossed the line comfortably to book another IPL final appearance.

For Rajasthan Royals, the defeat will hurt. Their batting had delivered, their young star had shone brightest once again, but the lack of bowling depth finally caught up with them.

For Sooryavanshi though, this may not feel like an ending. It feels like the beginning of something far bigger.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals 214/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 96, Ravindra Jadeja 45*, Donovan Ferreira 38*; Kagiso Rabada 2/35, Jason Holder 2/27) lost to Gujarat Titans 219/3 in 18.4 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Sai Sudharsan 58; Jofra Archer 1/45, Nandre Burger 1/35) by seven wickets.