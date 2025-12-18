Gukesh, Arjun lead Knights to first win

Arjun Erigaisi (left) and D Gukesh after their win. (HT) Gukesh Dommaraju and Arjun Erigaisi led PBG Alaskan Knights to their first win in the Global Chess League, defeating Alpine SG Pipers 12-8. Mumbai: Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and India No.1 Arjun Erigaisi picked up their first wins of the ongoing Global Chess League season, as they led the PBG Alaskan Knights to its first triumph this term, beating the Alpine SG Pipers 12-8.

Gukesh used white pieces to beat world No.3 Fabiano Caruana on the “icon” board. In the other games in the tie, world No.5 Arjun Erigaisi beat Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, while veteran American Leinier Dominguez Perez pulled off an upset win over R Praggnanandhaa.

On the women’s board, Kateryna Lagno beat former world champion Hou Yifan to secure the win for the Knights.

Meanwhile, Nino Batsiashvili and Leon Luke Mendonca won their matches for the SG Pipers, beating Sara Khadem and Daniel Dardha respectively.

“It’s a very special feeling to get my first win. From the start, we felt we were in control, but towards the end a few things became tricky. When I looked at the other boards, Dominguez’s game seemed around even, maybe slightly better for him, so I knew I had to push for a win. By then, I already had good chances and my opponent was running low on them,” Gukesh said after the win.

“The position was more or less even (in Gukesh’s game). (Caruana) was fine out of the opening, but there was always some tension. At some point, he couldn’t find a clear plan and I started getting a lot of play.”

In the other matches on the day, Ganges Grandmasters scored a narrow 8-7 win over Fyers American Gambits, while league-leaders Triveni Continental Kings beat U Mumba Masters 9-5, courtesy Alireza Firouzja’s win over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.