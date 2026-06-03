Oslo, D Gukesh's prolonged form slump might be a talking point in the chess world right now but his world championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov sees no obvious weakness in the Indian's game and is fretting over his own lack of experience for their high-intensity clash this year.

Gukesh is a smart player, don't see any clear weakness in his game: Sindarov

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The 20-year-old Uzbek beat a stacked field of seven contenders in the Candidates Tournament earlier this year to secure a clash against reigning world champion Gukesh at a yet-to-be-decided venue later this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Norway Chess Tournament here, Sindarov said he will begin the World Championship preparations in right earnest only next month.

"I feel he is a very smart player. I played him at Tata Steel chess; he's really very strong," Sindarov said, recalling their dramatic draw in Wijk Aan Zee this year.

"I don't see any clear weakness in his game. From next month I'll start my preparations, but right now I need to focus on the Olympiad. My team is already working on the World Championship," said Sindarov, who lost to Gukesh in rapid action at the Grand Chess Tour Super Rapid and Blitz in Poland earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} It was their first meeting since Sindarov became the world championships challenger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was their first meeting since Sindarov became the world championships challenger. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sindarov said his lack of experience in one-on-one matches especially in the 14-game World Championship format weighs on his mind but he is focused on improving his game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sindarov said his lack of experience in one-on-one matches especially in the 14-game World Championship format weighs on his mind but he is focused on improving his game. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Actually, I've played 6-8 matches in the men's World Cup , but this classical 14-game match, I've never played before. I cannot say anything because I don't have any experience, but I know it will be very hard, and I also know I'm very close. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Actually, I've played 6-8 matches in the men's World Cup , but this classical 14-game match, I've never played before. I cannot say anything because I don't have any experience, but I know it will be very hard, and I also know I'm very close. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "So, I'm close to winning this tournament, like Gukesh also, because the chances might be similar, so it will be a very good match. But from my side, I just want to work on my chess and play well in my next tournament and in the World Championship match too," said Sindarov, who won the World Cup in Goa for his first major international title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So, I'm close to winning this tournament, like Gukesh also, because the chances might be similar, so it will be a very good match. But from my side, I just want to work on my chess and play well in my next tournament and in the World Championship match too," said Sindarov, who won the World Cup in Goa for his first major international title. {{/usCountry}}

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Sindarov said he has increased his workload, spending more than 10 hours a day in order to achieve his goals.

"From last year, I can say only one thing, that I really work a lot. I mean, even if you take how many hours I play Counter-Strike , I really work a lot," said Sindarov.

"I work 10 hours in one day, like probably in one year it should be more than 80-90 days...and we've really worked a lot on chess and the results are coming.

"I want to be a very strong chess player, and if I keep working in this system of putting in long hours, I believe I can become one of the strongest players in the world. There is a dream," he added.

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Sindarov has previously admitted to struggling with motivation after early success, which included becoming one of the youngest grandmasters in history at 12 years of age and later winning the Candidates.

The Uzbek said he no longer sets fixed targets and prefers to take things as they come.

"No, I mean, of course, I never think like next year I will be a Candidate , let's say last year, but okay, everything can happen," he said.

On his preferred venue for the World Championship match, Sindarov suggested Cyprus as an attractive option, citing its warm weather as a plus.

"Actually, for me, in general, I want to play in a hot country. Winter is a little bit uncomfortable for me. But I'm not a chess player who needs very comfortable conditions, because I grew up in all kinds of conditions.

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"So for me, it doesn't matter where I play. Just a nice food centre that would be the best thing to have in a match," he said with a laugh. I will be very happy to play somewhere like Cyprus."

Asked whether more intensive training from a younger age could have already made him the world champion, Sindarov reflected on his development and potential.

"I feel when I was young, if I trained a lot, I would be world champion. I know I have big potential because, in my opinion, I have very good talent for the game, and even when I didn't train much," he said.

"It was very hard to find a good person who can teach me, and when I started working with Roman Vidonyak, I feel I really improved my chess."

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He acknowledged that while becoming world champion is never straightforward, he believes his talent gives him a strong foundation.

Sindarov also credited his close friend and fellow chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva, who is the reigning women's world blitz champion, for the part she has played in his chess journey. Assaubayeva is competing in the women's event of Norway Chess.

"We grew up together and help each other a lot in tournaments," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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