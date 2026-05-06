Warsaw , Reigning world champion D Gukesh on Wednesday sent out a massive message to the chess buffs across the globe by beating his challenger for the world crown, Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the fifth round of the Super Rapid and Blitz, a part of the Grand Chess Tour, here. Gukesh sends out a massive message by beating Sindarov

Gukesh had earlier walked out of the main competition of the Grand Chess Tour, citing his form and to focus more on training ahead of his World Championship title defence.

Gukesh was, however, in full swing as he matched Sindarov move for move in a rapid encounter that was the first of the clash before the Uzbek meets the Indian ace in the World Championship match scheduled later this year.

Interestingly enough, Gukesh and Sindarov both lost their previous games coming into this round. Gukesh was outdone by Radoslav Wojtashek of Poland while Sindarov lost to tournament leader Wesley So of the United States.

Caro Kann defense was the choice of the world champion for this round and Sindarov chose something unconventional in the opening that guaranteed a dynamic position for Gukesh which he is very fond off.

The Indian then won a pawn which offered enough compensation for white and in his bid to look for more, Sindarov launched an attack that completely boomeranged.

The Uzbek Grandmaster had earlier dismissed claims that this was an important clash ahead of the World Championship match but his play was clearly defining that he was under some pressure.

As things progressed, Gukesh gobbled up another piece that Sindarov sacrificed and once the queens got traded, the result was never in doubt. Gukesh wrapped up the first win against his challenger in 52 moves.

Meanwhile, Wesley So continued to lead the field with eight points from his five games, having won three and drawn two. With each victory worth two points in the rapid games, Wesley is now trailed by compatriot Hans Moke Niemann who is having a great run on seven points.

Gukesh is on five points and is not too far behind with as many as four rapid and 18 blitz games remaining in the tournament that offers a dynamic format.

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