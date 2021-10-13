Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Hima Das tests COVID-19 positive, vows to 'come back stronger'
others

Hima Das tests COVID-19 positive, vows to 'come back stronger'

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.
File Photo of Hima Das(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 05:21 PM IST
ANI |

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Das took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask."

After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 U-20 World Champion in 400 metres took a short break to nurse her hamstring injury.

Hima had sustained the hamstring injury while running in the 100m heats of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June.

RELATED STORIES

Hima Das was in decent shape in the run-up to the Olympics and clocked 23.21s seconds at Federation Cup in March, missing the 200m Olympic qualifying mark of 22.80s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hima das covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How Indian athletes plan to cope with cramped 2022 CWG and Asiad

Max Verstappen takes on the might of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes in F1 title chase

India finish on top with a 43-medal haul at Junior Shooting World Championship

Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP