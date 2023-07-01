‘His time is coming’: UFC fighter Grant Dawson fires salvo at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

In another high voltage UFC night, middleweight fighter Sean Strickland will take on Abus Magomedov in the main event on Saturday in Las Vegas, USA. In the co-main event, lightweight fighter Grant Dawson will square off against Damir Ismagulov.

Other matches on the main fight card will see Max Griffin lock horns with Michael Morales in welterweight category. Ariane Lipski will be up against Melissa Gatto in the women flyweight division. Ismael Bonfim is challenging Benoit Saint-Denis in the lightweight category. And Brunno Ferreira will take on Nursulton Ruziboev in the middleweight division.

Before the co-main event, Sony Sports Network facilitated an interview with UFC lightweight fighter and World No. 15 Grant Dawson. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Damir Ismagulov is ranked higher than you in the UFC rankings, does that affect your confidence while heading into the co-main event?

No, I don't think so. It's what I want, I want to fight somebody who is gonna push me up in the rankings. I want to fight somebody who is gonna bring their A-game so that I can bring my A-game. I am nothing but excited for this.

Given the international rivalry between Russia and USA, what do you think would be the atmosphere in the arena during your fight against Russia-born Damir Ismagulov?

I mean, I don't think it's really gonna change much. Once we get in there, it's gonna be two men fighting for something that they both want.

What's your take on the current Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev as an MMA fighter and one of your rivals?

Very good fighter, incredible fighter. But I think that his time is coming. The division is just getting better and better. And there are going to be people who can beat this guy.

When do you see yourself becoming the lightweight champion? what are your strengths and shortcomings? How do you plan to overcome any loopholes in your skills against the best in the business?

I don't know about a timeframe on becoming champion. I will say, it's gonna happen within next three or four years. My strength is my obsession for this game. I absolutely love this game. All I want to do is be a good MMA fighter. So I am super-excited for this test[ his upcoming match] and super-excited to show that I can overcome these type of obstacles.

Any plans to make the move to Welterweight category in near future? Why/Why not?

No, I am fifty fiver. I am too big for forty-five and I am too small for seventy, so that makes me a fifty fiver.

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night- Strickland vs Magomedov on Sony Sports Ten 2(English), Sony Sports Ten 3(Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 4.30 am IST on 2nd July 2023.

