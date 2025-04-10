How India can produce a Major champion

Augusta: The combined experience of 35 major championships weighed in on what Indian golf must do to produce its first major champion. From L-R: Gary Player, Fred S. Ridley, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson at the Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National)

Since Gaurav Ghei became the first Indian to qualify for majors – at the 1997 Open Championship – seven other male players have appeared in 55 events. Anirban Lahiri’s tied fifth place at the 2015 PGA Championship remains the best result.

After getting the 89th Masters off to a flying start on Thursday, Hindustan Times asked Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus (18 majors), Gary Player (9) and Tom Watson (8), what their advice would be for India to get a legend of its own.

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus felt it was a question of players getting access to higher Tours and the juniors idolising that one player who makes the breakthrough.

“We have a few Indian golfers that are pretty darn good. If go back to what we started in Europe when (Bernhard) Langer came along, and all of a sudden, he inspired (Seve) Ballesteros and other players from those countries. That will happen in India, too. It’s just a matter of time,” said the 85-year-old.

“I think basically they have to get access to tours and the ability to play in competition. I don’t care if you grow up in Lincoln, Nebraska. You still have to get out of Lincoln, to go play the rest of Nebraska, then you’ve got to get out to go play in the Midwestern part of US, and then national tournaments.

“I don’t think it’s any different in India. You certainly have the population, but you need the facilities to encourage these young people to play.

“And those fellas that have come from there, will inspire others to do it and make a name for themselves. It’s just a matter of time until you get there, because the talent is there.”

Watson nailed it by pointing out the lack of golf courses in India as the main reason. There are approximately 220 courses in India, a majority of them on armed forces land and hence out of bounds for civilians, and just two municipal courses.

“To cut to the bone, I don’t think there’s enough golf courses. The United States has over 25,000 courses and 70-80 per cent are public. People can go and play. You don’t have to be a member,” said the five-time Open champion.

“In India, what’s the No1 sport, cricket? It’s also a cultural thing. The game of golf starts with kids. That’s what I try to do with Watson Links. I try to get the kids out on golf courses with a mentor and play nine holes for experience, but also get the mentor’s passion for the game. My dad gave me that passion when I was six. I was really lucky to have a place to play as a kid, and that’s what is needed.

“(Once you have that) Then you have programs like they have in Sweden and now the USGA (United States Golf Association). A development system for golfers who want to be really good is important.”

Three-time Masters champion Player touched upon physical abilities, proper golf teaching systems and mental strength.

“We are inundated with professional golfers, and you can basically determine they’re not going to make it. Every time they play golf now, the par is 68. They’re even starting to drive the par-4s. We’ve never had a big man play golf. Wait until you get a LeBron James or Michael Jordan, with bodies like that. They’re going to drive many of the par-4s,” said the 90-year-old South African.

“The teaching today is far worse than when we played golf as young people. They’re teaching golfers today to do this (making a bow with his wrists) at the top of the backswing. That is fatal. It’s about getting the club in the right position at the top, turning and unwinding. The junk that I hear being taught today is...

“And the swing is not the thing. What wins major championships is the mind. Everybody who wins multiple majors has a different mind. You’ve got to be dedicated, you’ve got to eat properly, you’ve got to sleep properly, and you’ve got to work hard. The choice is yours.”