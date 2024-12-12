How India's Gukesh D defeated Ding Liren to become youngest chess world champion in history

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18, defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China in a dramatic 14-game match held in Singapore. Gukesh sealed the title with a brilliant victory in Game 14, winning with the black pieces after Ding blundered in a seemingly comfortable position, taking the match 7.5-6.5. India's D Gukesh reacts after beating title-holder China's Ding Liren in the 14th and last game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024(PTI)

The 18th world champion is at age 18 four years younger than Garry Kasparov, who had been the youngest world champion since 1985 when he beat Anatoly Karpov.

Gukesh won Thursday's game with the black pieces after Ding wilted under pressure.

Here's the list of all the games, with the scorelines after each game and how they panned out:

Game 1: Ding Liren drew first blood, defeating Gukesh in a high-pressure opening game, taking an early lead in the 14-game series. The clash lasted 42 moves as the Indian teenager crumbled under early pressure from Ding.

Game 2: Gukesh bounced back after losing Game 1, holding Ding to a hard-fought draw with black pieces to open his scoring in the match, taking the scoreline to 1.5-0.5 in favour of the Chinese.

Game 3: Gukesh demonstrated better preparation and claimed his first win of the series, levelling the scoreline 1.5-1.5 after Ding’s passive approach. Gukesh clearly showed better preparation, while Liren's calculation ability let him down in the third game.

Game 4: A risk-free draw in Game 4 left both players still tied at 2 points each, with the match progressing evenly.

Game 5: Gukesh’s resilience paid off with a draw with white pieces, keeping the score even at 2.5 points each, setting the stage for the crucial later rounds.

Game 6: The sixth game was another hard-fought draw, with Gukesh holding his own with black pieces to keep the score level at 3 points apiece.

Game 7: A marathon game ended in a draw after 5 hours and 22 minutes, with Gukesh and Ding both at 3.5 points, still needing four more to claim the title.

Game 8: Gukesh held Ding to a fifth consecutive draw, with the game remaining a strategic stalemate as both players sat at 4 points each.

Game 9: The ninth game ended in yet another draw, keeping both players on 4.5 points, as the battle for the title continued to stay deadlocked.

Game 10: A drawn game in the 10th round left both players at 5 points each, as Gukesh and Ding continued their tight contest.

Game 11: Gukesh took a vital 6-5 lead with a crucial win in Game 11, taking a giant step toward the World Championship with just three games remaining. It was a blink and miss moment when the game ended rather abruptly as Liren left with just seven minutes on the clock; he blundered a piece on his 28th turn and resigned immediately.

Game 12: Ding fought back to level the series, winning Game 12 and drawing the match at 6-6 after Gukesh had briefly taken the lead.

Game 13: With both players level at 6-6, Gukesh and Ding played out a tense draw after 68 moves, setting up a thrilling finale to the match.

Game 14: Gukesh secured the title with a stunning win in the final game, capitalizing on Ding's mistake to claim the crown at 7.5 points, in what commentators called a major upset.

With the final scoreline of 7.5-6.5, Gukesh’s remarkable journey culminated in an unforgettable victory, marking him as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.