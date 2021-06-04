Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How many wrestlers did WWE release in 2021 and how did present superstars react to it?

It was a shocking moment for the fans as well as the present WWE superstars, who saw their colleagues being given their pink slips.
Several wrestlers have been released by WWE.(WWE)

WWE decided to release a number of wrestlers from its roster in 2021. During WWE’s annual spring cleaning, the company announced the release of several wrestlers and on-air talents from contracts. Superstars like Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Aleister Black, Big Show, and Andrade were released from the roster by WWE. It was a shocking moment for the fans as well as the present WWE superstars, who saw their colleagues being given their pink slips by the compan.

Here is the list of wrestlers released by WWE in 2021:

Lars Sullivan

Steve Cutler

Big Show

Andrade

Samoa Joe

Mojo Rawley

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Wesley Blake

Bo Dallas

Kalisto

Tucker

Chelsea Green

Mickie James

Jessamyn Duke

Velveteen Dream

Vanessa Borne

Kavita Devi

Alexander Wolfe

Adnan Virk

Tom Phillips

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Lana

Murphy

Ruby Riott

Santana Garrett

While some releases were expected, some came as a shock to many as Vince McMahon’s promotion announced its decision in a press release. How did wrestlers and Hall of Famers respond to the news. Here are some of the reactions:-

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had an explanation for Strowman's release.

"Yeah, it definitely made me go, 'Wow!,' you know, 'Braun Strowman?' And then I started looking at it from a business perspective, you know, if it is true, the rumors out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that's the one thing you're going to be thinking of - 'Who do we really need? Who's the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?'" said Booker T said on Hall of Fame podcast with co-host Brad Gilmore.

"And, you know, take nothing away from Braun Strowman," Booker T added. "He was an enigma, he was the guy, you know, somewhat of a throwback to the guys that did it much before him. Look at Braun Strowman, even being the enigma that he was, it was kind of hard to match Braun Strowman up with more than 2-3 guys on the roster."

