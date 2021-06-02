'Just started the dark father character': Released WWE wrestler taken aback by 'complete left field' from company

This is usually the time for WWE’s 'annual spring cleaning'. WWE has released another set of wrestlers from the company on Wednesday. However, there have been some ‘really’ surprising names this time as former WWE Champion Braun Strowman is among the wrestlers released by the company. Another wrestler, WWE fans had big hopes from was Aleister Black, who has also been released from his contract. The other wrestlers who have also been given their pink slip are Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett.

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavours,” the company said in a statement.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021





Aleister Black (Tommy End) has released a statement regarding the announcement as posted that he that the firing came as a ‘complete left field’ for him.

‘Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself,’ Black (Tommy End) said on Twitter.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021





Black recently made his return to the WWE ring after more than a year out. After being drafted to SmackDown in October, Black returned in the Intercontinental Championship match between Apollo Crews, Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. He attacked Big E and fans were drooling over a possible angle between the two wrestlers. Black also had different promos being aired on SmackDown about his return before he attacked Big E. Now it becomes clear, that the angle is not going to happen but his release comes as a shock for many. Even Strowman, released from contract, was involved in a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in WWE’s last PPV, WrestleMania Backlash.