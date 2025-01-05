Humaira Mushtaq: Winning over skeptics on the racing track

New Delhi: Humaira Mushtaq is unsurprised when she runs into doubters and naysayers. After all, the young woman from Jammu and Kashmir has chosen motorsport – largely untapped in the subcontinent, especially when it comes to female drivers. Along the journey, the 25-year-old has also had to navigate a fair number of stereotypes and conservatives. Humaira Mushtaq, the driver from Jammu and Kashmir, was the only female driver on the grid at the British Endurance Racing Championship (HT)

Still, when Humaira was asked to appear for seven tests before she became the first Indian woman to participate in the British Endurance Racing Championship in March last year, she was worried.

There were sceptical looks all around when she got into the car, although when she got out, she could see respect in their eyes.

“When they saw me for the first time, none believed I was a racing driver,” Humaira told HT. “They asked “an Indian woman”? I remember the organisers asking, “Have you driven these cars before on the European circuit?””

She hadn’t. But in just two tests, Humaira convinced the international motorsports body, FIA, her skill, ensuring entry in a 620hp Aston Martin as the only woman on the grid. FIA waived the remaining five tests, also saving her the expenses she would rather invest in the race itself.

“They started to take me seriously after that. I’d discuss setups and warm-up cycles and they realised I knew my stuff,” added Humaira. “Convincing people can be difficult, especially as a woman, but once they see what you’re capable of, they can’t deny it. Once people realise I know what I’m doing, their attitude changes.”

Humaira also pursued another track – she is a qualified dentist. Racing though is her first love. She began go-karting as a six-year-old before moving to ROTAX carting, single-seaters, touring cars, grand tourers, and then F2 and F3.

She was encouraged to follow her passion by her motorsport enthusiast father, who was also a doctor, until his death when she was 14.

“I felt I needed to give up when he was not around. But his last words to me were “Do not quit racing, you have the talent. Go professional, reach out to the world and God will help you”.” After that her mother, Dr Anjum Shaheen, became her support but she advised Humaira that she also stick to her medical career.

The Dubai-based Humaira has started training for the 2025 season, where she will also venture into drifting alongside endurance championships in Dubai, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“I do a lot of high-intensity workouts. When driving in Abu Dhabi, the temperature in the car can reach 55°C,” adds Humaira. “To build heat tolerance, my trainer had me wear a helmet and sweatsuit to the gym once a week. It looked ridiculous, but it helped me adapt to the heat,” she says.

“My practice drills include visualisation and mental exercises. The G-force adds pressure, especially on the shoulders. It’s exhausting, but you get used to it. After a full day of racing you feel completely drained, and so the cognitive training is just as critical.”

Humaira has come a long way from speeding and ‘drifting’ on Kashmir roads as a teenager and dealing with complaints to become the only South Asian woman driver with an ITCC (International ‘C’ Circuit) license. And she believes she has only started.