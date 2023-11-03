Hurdles sensation Yarraji draws positives from an eventful season

Coming into this season Jyothi Yarraji wanted to build on a highly successful 2022 when she broke the 100m hurdles national record multiple times. And she has managed to do exactly that by stepping up and winning medals at major events like Asian Games and Asian Championships.

India's Jyothi Yarraji celebrates after winning silver medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)

If anything, her only disappointment from the year would be not attaining the qualifying standard for the Paris Olympics.

At the World University Games in Chengdu, Yarraji clocked 12.78s for a personal best and new national record but fell agonisingly short of the Paris qualification mark of 12.77s. However, she quickly moved on, winning a silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou (12.91s). It came on the back of her Asian Championships gold and World University bronze.

The Asian Games was one of the biggest moments of her career. Despite a bizarre disqualification for jumping the gun in the final, Yarraji stood her ground and lodged a strong protest. Then, she quickly got her focus back and finished on the podium.

"The Asian Games medal was very satisfying and it made me believe in my abilities and what we have been doing in training. I know I have to improve in every aspect, strength, endurance, hurdling and take one step at a time. The focus will be on consistency," said Yarraji.

"It has been a long season for me and I have learnt so much this year. I have so much to look forward to next season and qualify for the Paris Olympics. I feel positive."

She knows that the next season will be a different challenge and now that she is giving good performances at the international stage, there will be more expectations on her.

"Every season is different and every time I race from now on, I know people will expect me to win a medal. There will be more pressure. It means being more responsible. It will not be easy but I will need to handle it. The experience of competing at the highest level this year, at the World Championships, Asian Games, will help," she says.

The long season has now come to an end for Yarraji with her participation at the National Games where she won gold in 100m hurdles (13.22s). She has competed in 12 events this year and still had the energy to race in Goa.

"The National Games do not happen every year so it is a rare honour to become a champion at home. I wanted to see how my body responds at the end of the season when it has gone through so much. I did not take any pressure and just wanted to compete."

"I will take a break for a few weeks now and will start early for the next season because it is going to be big with the Paris Olympics scheduled."

