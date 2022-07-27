'Hurt about not being able to defend my title': Neeraj Chopra shares emotional message after being ruled out of CWG 2022

India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday withdrew from the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a groin injury, that he sustained during the World Athletics Championships earlier this month. Chopra won a silver medal in the javelin throw event at the Championships, registering the best throw of 88.13m in the final. He also became India's first athlete to finish second on the podium in the tournament's history, and only the second Indian to win a medal.

After being forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games – scheduled to start from July 29 in Birmingham – Chopra took to his official social media accounts to share a heartfelt message for fans.

“I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,” Chopra wrote.

"I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks.

I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury."

The 24-year-old further stated that he was “hurt” at not being able to defend the title. Chopra had won the gold medal in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, registering the best throw of 86.47m in the final.

“Needless to say, am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour was looking forward to having in a few day's time,” wrote Chopra.

“For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I've received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Tear India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks.”

