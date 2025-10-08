HWIO: In-form Mimi Rhodes hopes to ride the tide

Gurugram: It’s been a season to remember for Mimi Rhodes. The 23-year-old has been nerveless in her rookie year on the Ladies European Tour (LET), winning three titles and securing two top-10s from 19 starts to establish herself as one of the rising stars in women’s golf. England's Mimi Rhodes will be in action at the Hero Women’s Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. (AFP)

The current leader of LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year rankings, Rhodes will lead a dazzling starcast in what promises to be a tricky 17th iteration of Hero Women’s Indian Open (HWIO) 2025 that tees off at DLF Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Having turned professional last September, Rhodes’ breakout moment arrived this March when she won Ford Women’s NSW Open at Wollongong Golf Club. Her two-shot win also included a course-record 62 in the second round, showing that her sense of occasion is not too bad either.

A month later, she secured a one-shot win in South Africa at the Joburg Ladies Open, a result that catapulted her to the top of the season-long points race. The third win -- another two-shot margin -- came at the Dutch Ladies Open in May and marked Rhodes as the woman to beat this season.

“It’s definitely a surprise to win three in my first year. I could feel a win coming but I didn’t expect this kind of first year. Things have gone my way so far and hopefully I can stay at the top for the end of the year,” she said on the sidelines of the press meet ahead of HWIO.

All her wins this season have been close affairs where she was chased to the finish line. As a golfer who enjoys chasing herself, to be the one with a target on her back was a different feeling for Rhodes and it unlocked a whole new dimension of her game.

“In the past, I preferred chasing the leader. But in my wins, I’ve been the one ahead. It’s been interesting to make those mental and tactical changes and understand my feelings and emotions under pressure. It definitely feels rewarding to know that I can get the job done under pressure,” she said.

The secret of her success, Rhodes believes, lies in her aggressive mindset. She came into the season with considerable groundwork on her short game and a free, fearless mind.

“I’m not afraid anymore of missing any greens. With that mindset, I can attack and be aggressive. I go into every week open-minded, not expecting to win or thinking about last week when I won. Also, I’ve worked really hard on my putting. I know when I’m out there, I can hold the putts,” she added.

All that planning and strategy will be put to test at the daunting DLF course that’s known to test the best. The Gary Player-designed course, that many consider on par with PGA courses, is lined with daunting elevations and treacherous roughs, and in just last year’s HWIO, a number of pros expressed their exasperation over the greens where the roll was pretty much uncontrollable.

Things are diametrically opposite this year. The unusually heavy monsoon has meant the greens are heavier and players are able to control their shots better. The clearer, smog-free skies have been a relief too. The city received a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday evening as well but with no showers forecast for the rest of the week, the green speed is expected to go up as the tournament progresses.

“The course is tough, for sure. You have to place yourself really well off the tee. The rough is long, but I really like it,” she said. It’s also a course that puts a lot of premium on tactical play because of the varied challenges that each hole presents. For Rhodes, the trick lies in patience.

“The layout is really interesting. Every hole is different. You have to think about your shot off the tee. There are some tough pin positions because the greens are quite undulating. Making sure which greens to attack and which not to is important. Staying patient will be the key,” she explained.

“The rain has helped us because I heard the course was really tough last year and it was dry. It’s nice to have shots stopping on the greens, but it’s supposed to be sunny for the rest of the week, so the course will definitely change. I just have to make sure I adapt my game.”