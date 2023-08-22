‘I ain’t skipping to play golf just yet’: Stephen Curry opens up on his future at NBA

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is set to make his 15th appearance this season. Curry finished his campaign in the second round of the playoffs with the Golden State Warriors last time. Making his NBA debut at the age of 21, Curry has succeeded in establishing himself as one of the finest point guards ever to feature in the league. Curry’s current contract with the Warriors is set to expire in 2025. When asked to reveal his future plans, during an episode with the Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Curry had an interesting response. Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors poses with his son after winning the championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in July(AFP)

“Somewhere in that range [20 years]. I never imagined myself being that 40-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life. But, who knows how my body will feel at that point? I got three years left in my deal. So, at least that, and then kind of figure out from there. … I ain’t skipping to play golf just yet,” the NBA superstar said.

Is Stephen Curry the best point guard ever to play in the NBA? Well, it has been a question which Curry has had to deal with multiple times during his illustrious NBA career. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson’s name crops up invariably when one talks about the greatest point guards in NBA history. Curry himself has now confessed that Johnson does possess a "ridiculous" resume. But the four-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) made another crucial admission as well.

When asked by Gilbert Arenas if he is the best point guard ever, Stephen Curry thought for a moment before answering, “Yes.”

"It's me and Magic [Johnson], is that the conversation,” Curry asked.

"Obviously I have to answer [myself]. But to your point, Magic's [Johnson] resume is ridiculous. So the fact that we're even having that conversation is a place that I never thought I'd be in,” he added.

After capping off a sensational NBA career, Magic Johnson retired as a two-time All-Star, five-time NBA championship winner and three-time MVP. The Hall of Famer averaged 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.2 rebounds per game. Johnson won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. He also won three finals MVPs and took part in the All-Star game on 12 occasions. Johnson was also named in the All-NBA first team nine times.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry agreed to a four-year, contract extension with the Golden State Warriors back in 2021. The contract extension made him the first NBA player to sign two $200 million-plus contracts. Curry will be 38 when his contract with the Warriors will come to an end.

