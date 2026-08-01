‘I didn't want to leave Glasgow empty-handed’: Tejaswin Shankar after winning miraculous bronze in men’s decathlon

27-year-old Tejaswin Shankar is not going empty-handed from the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games as he won a bronze medal in men’s decathlon on Friday. To begin with, he wasn’t even sure of participating, having picked up a knee injury during his high jump event, where he was one of the medal favourites. He had to pull out of the event after the first attempt. There were not many who would have given him a chance to compete, let alone walk away with a medal. But Shankar beat all the odds. Not only did he participate, but he also made India proud with his second medal in CWG history. In the previous edition in Birmingham in 2022, he had become the first Indian ever to win a high jump bronze.

India's Tejaswin Shankar celebrates with the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the men's decathlon event at Commonwealth Games 2026. (PTI)

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After winning the bronze in decathlon, Shankar said: ‘Dil Maange More,” suggesting his hunger for success is limitless. "I just want more. I didn't want to leave Glasgow empty-handed. Sreeshankar's advice to take one event at a time kept me going after the high jump setback. We'll try to be healthier, fitter and go for gold at the Asian Games," he added in a PTI video.

The intangible contribution!

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{{^usCountry}} Come to think of it, Shankar is going back with two medals. After pulling out of the high jump event, he chose to stay back with the other Indian participant in the event, Sarvesh Kushare, and helped him win silver. Disappointed, he could have gone out brooding, but he chose the other option: to move on and help his team-mate. Kushare, who improved on Shankar’s bronze in 2022, himself revealed this after his triumph. “I wanted to clear the height in my first attempt itself, but, during 2.25 metre, my rhythm was affected, and my stride became shorter. Then TJ [Tejaswin Shankar] told me to move forward in my run-up, and that helped,” Kushare revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Come to think of it, Shankar is going back with two medals. After pulling out of the high jump event, he chose to stay back with the other Indian participant in the event, Sarvesh Kushare, and helped him win silver. Disappointed, he could have gone out brooding, but he chose the other option: to move on and help his team-mate. Kushare, who improved on Shankar’s bronze in 2022, himself revealed this after his triumph. “I wanted to clear the height in my first attempt itself, but, during 2.25 metre, my rhythm was affected, and my stride became shorter. Then TJ [Tejaswin Shankar] told me to move forward in my run-up, and that helped,” Kushare revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendera Modi also took to X to praise Shankar. “Indian athletes continue to create history and make our nation proud! Tejaswin Shankar wins a Bronze in the Men's Decathlon event at the Glasgow CWG. He delivered an exceptional all-round performance across 10 events. Congrats to him. May he continue to shine. My best wishes,” he wrote.

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India have now won 23 medals in all, which include 5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze, and at present they are 10th on the medal tally.