I have a lot of wrestling still left in me, says Sakshi Malik

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will have a good opportunity to sail through the trials for the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday in absence of her nemesis Sonam Malik and some other top names in her weight category.

While Sonam sustained an injury during the camp last week, U23 World championship bronze medallist Nisha Dahiya, Bhateri and Priyanka are among 10 wrestlers barred by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from taking part in the selection trials due to indiscipline.

Since making it to the 2018 Asian Games, where Sakshi lost her bronze medal bout to Korea’s Hang Jungwon on technical superiority, the ace Indian wrestler has been struggling to make it to the India team. She lost to Sonam several times in selection trials before the Tokyo Olympics and the latter eventually qualified for Tokyo.

Sakshi is now looking to stage a comeback. “I am fit. I know that a lot of wrestling is left in me. That’s why I am trying hard to regain my form. A perfect finish is the problem, but I am sure Sakshi ke achhey din phir aayenge (good days will come again),” she said. “The day I feel I am unable to compete, I will quit,” she said.

Her last significant achievement was a bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but she was not able to shrug off her poor run since. She returned empty-handed from the 2018 Asian Games and suffered an early exit from the 2018 World Championship.

She finished 12th at the Sassari City Matteo Pellicone Memorial in Italy and seventh at the 2019 Yasar Dogu Memorial in Istanbul. She also tasted defeat at the 2019 World Championships in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

“Yes, I feel a lot of pressure before the final hurdle and that’s the biggest problem. I am trying my best to work on my mental strength and taking the help of a psychologist,” Sakshi said.

Sakshi is the first Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics and became a role model for the new generation. “I didn’t expect such change in my life after winning a medal at the Olympics. It was like a dream come true. I was surprised to see people’s support when I came out of the airport, holding my medal,” recalled Sakshi.

“Those moments keep inspiring me to work hard. That’s why I don’t miss training, camp and even trials. Wrestling is my life. I can’t think of a moment without it,” said Sakshi.

Sakshi said her dream to board a flight at the age of 12 brought her into sport. “As a family tradition, I too chose wrestling but I didn’t know anything about the Olympics or Asian Games. For the love of boarding a flight, I started taking the sport seriously. That’s the reason why I am here,” said Sakshi, 29, who last won bronze at the 2019 Asian Championship in the 62kg category.

Sakshi is looking for a second wind and to make a mark at this year’s Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat is also likely to miss the trials as she is undergoing rehabilitation, whereas 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta Phogat, who recently made a comeback during the National Championships in Gonda, too is injured.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep Sharad Deep is a principal correspondent based at Lucknow. He has spent 26 years in journalism and covers sports. ...view detail