Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ian Happ homers as the Chicago Cubs knock off the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4

AP |
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 02:44 am IST

Ian Happ homers as the Chicago Cubs knock off the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4

CHICAGO — Ian Happ homered and Moisés Ballesteros hit a tiebreaking triple, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Friday.

Ian Happ homers as the Chicago Cubs knock off the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4
Ian Happ homers as the Chicago Cubs knock off the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4

Happ finished with three hits and two RBIs as Chicago posted its third consecutive victory. Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored twice for the NL wild-card leaders.

Matthew Boyd pitched five innings and allowed four runs in his first win since Aug. 19. The All-Star left-hander is 2-4 with a 5.31 ERA in his last seven starts.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer for Tampa Bay in his first game against his former team. Morel was acquired in a July 2024 trade with the Cubs.

The Rays lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Happ capped Chicago's three-run second with a tying single off Shane Baz , and the Cubs added two more in the third.

Hoerner walked and scored on Ballesteros' first career triple into the corner in right. Ballesteros scampered home when Matt Shaw bounced into a fielder's choice.

Tampa Bay got one back on Nick Fortes' RBI single in the fourth, but that was the last hit of the game for the Rays.

After Boyd departed, Porter Hodge, Drew Pomeranz, Brad Keller and Andrew Kittredge each worked a perfect inning for the Cubs. Kittredge picked up his fourth save in five chances.

Happ hit a leadoff drive to right off Edwin Uceta in the fourth, giving the Cubs a 6-4 lead. It was Happ's 21st homer of the season.

Boyd picked Everson Pereira off first for the second out of the fourth. It was Boyd's major league-best 11th pickoff of the season.

Drew Rasmussen starts for Tampa Bay on Saturday, and fellow right-hander Colin Rea pitches for Chicago.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Ian Happ homers as the Chicago Cubs knock off the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On