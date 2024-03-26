'If Gukesh, Pragg, Vidit or Abasov win, it would be a shock': Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen believes Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura are the strongest contenders to win the Candidates tournament, which starts in Toronto on April 4. The challenger will face Ding Liren in the next World Championship. The five-time world champion appeared on the Sjakksnakk podcast hosted by his Norwegian friends Odin Blinkra Vea and Askild Bryn. Magnus Carlsen of Norway holds a trophy.(REUTERS)

Excerpts:

On his Candidates picks: I do think the old guys are favourites this time, specifically (Hikaru) Nakamura, (Fabiano) Caruana and (Ian) Nepomniachtchi. Nakamura and Caruana are the best and most consistent players there. It would be surprising if Alireza (Firouzja) wins. But if any of the other four (Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Abasov) win, it would be a shock.

On following the Candidates: I always follow the Candidates. I’m a chess fan and the Candidates tournament is unusual since there are a lot of decisive games. Compared to other super tournaments with a similar field, you will see more fighting chess. I don’t know who’s going to win, I don’t hope for anyone either. I feel anyone who’s going to be the classical world champion, that's not me, will be a bit weird (laughs).

On who will be a tougher opponent for Ding at the World Championship: Nakamura has always been a difficult opponent for Ding specifically. Ding has always done well against Caruana. I also think if Ding plays the way he’s played recently, he’ll have no chance. If he plays the way he played against Nepomniachtchi (in 2023), I don’t think he’ll beat either of these two guys.

On being away from the WC cycle: I’ve been the classical world champion for a long time. I haven’t retired. I chose to step away and that’s fine. It’s always good to be slightly weird…good for others (laughs)…

On the next world champion: If Caruana becomes world champion that would be both quite deserved and probably feel the most normal. As for me, I’m happy with the way things are. Certainly not eager to get back to the World Championship.

On the young crop of Super GMs: I don’t know if any of the kids will be better than I am. I sort of doubt if any of them are going to have peaks greater than mine. Of course, at some point, I will start to decline more than I already have. Hard to say what level I am at, at the moment. I sucked at the start in Freestyle Chess, and towards the end I was very good. For the moment I don’t think any of them are close to being at my level.

On motivation and love for the game: It always goes up and down but I still have my moments… I still love to play. I still play casual online games quite a bit. The motivation comes and goes a bit for big tournaments. I think having some lulls like I’ve had now where I haven’t played too many tournaments, and haven’t thought too much about playing tournaments or openings I’m going to play, is quite healthy.

On classical chess: I don’t play much classical chess at all and I don’t focus too much on it. This will be the first time I’m playing a classical tournament (Norway Chess in May) since November I think, so quite a big break there. I’m not sure I’m ever going to play just a normal round-robin classical chess tournament (like the types they have in St Louis and the Bucharest Grand Chess Tour) again.