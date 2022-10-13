‘If Kabaddi was football, Naveen is Ronaldo’: PKL star raider breaks internet with insane athleticism, watch viral clip

Defending champions Dabang Delhi have started their latest campaign on a strong note and are currently placed at the top of the 12-team points table. After edging UP Yoddha 44-42 in their previous encounters, the team kept their winning momentum intact and they now have 15 points from three matches.

The key behind Delhi's successful run so far has been their star campaigner Naveen Kumar Goyat, who has once again left the fans mesmerised with his raiding skills. A similar scene was witnessed during Delhi's encounter against UP, where Naveen evaded a tackle with a stunning leap over a defender. The moment was cherished by fans present at the stands and it took no moments to go viral on the internet.

The incident took place during the second half of the fixture, when Delhi were trailing 30-34 in the contest. The defender, who dived right into Naveen to get a grip on his knees, failed to even get his fingers on the raider. The move saw Naveen somersault past him and return to Delhi's half with no hassle.

Here is the video and fans reaction on it:

Naveen, who was named as the MVP of the season in the previous edition, has once again started to rule the charts in PKL 9.

Naveen currently has the most successful raids, which stands at 36. He also has the highest number of points (41) and the most Super 10, which is 3.

Delhi will next lock horns with Telugu Titans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

What is Super 10 in Kabaddi?

A player completes a Super 10, when he/she secures 10 or more raid points in a single match.

