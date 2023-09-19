‘I'm getting better,’ Grammy winner Diddy recalls conversation with LeBron James

Keeping aside last season’s heart-breaking NBA campaign, Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James will be aiming to claim silverware this time. James is 38 and rumours were rife about the legendary NBA player’s retirement ahead of this season. Refuting all those claims, James confirmed his participation back in July. Three-time Grammy Award winning American rapper P-Diddy recently spoke about James' incredible dedication towards the game.

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James will make his 21st NBA appearance this season(AFP)

In an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ P-Diddy said, “I was talking to LeBron one day at the Drake concert, and I was like, you're getting stronger. You're getting better, aren't you? He's like, 'yeah, I'm getting better.' I think we have this misconception about longevity, you know, I'm saying, when longevity is one of the greatest blessings in the world."

The 19-time All Star had averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game during last season’s NBA. James had reportedly played through a foot injury in the playoffs of last season’s NBA. The star forward’s brilliance helped the Los Angeles Lakers to reach the Western Conference Finals where they were defeated by eventual champions Denver Nuggets. The four-time NBA champion had signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers in August last year. In his current deal, James will stay at the Lakers till the 2024-2025 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers will start their new NBA campaign with a match against reigning champions Denver Nuggets on October 24. The Lakers will have their home start against Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena on October 26.

The next season’s NBA will mark LeBron James’ 21st appearance in the league. James is now all set to become the sixth basketballer in the history of NBA to feature in his 21st season or more. The four-time league Most Valuable Player (MVP), will join Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Vince Carter, who has the NBA record of appearances with 22.

A report published by ESPN claimed that LeBron James, along with other big names like Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Draymond Green, can make a return to the USA basketball team for the next edition of the Olympics scheduled to be played in Paris next year. Sources told ESPN that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is also planning to make his Olympic debut in 2024.

LeBron James has two Olympic gold medals which he won in 2008 and 2012. He was also a part of the USA basketball team which earned an Olympic bronze medal back in 2004. The American team had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics two years back.

