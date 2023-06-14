‘Imagine if we have that fight in India’: Arjan Singh Bhullar ready to face Francis Ngannou ‘under right circumstances’

Arjan Singh Bhullar's “frustrating” wait to lock horns with Anatoly Malykhin for the unification of One Heavyweight Championship will finally culminate at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on June 23. Arjan is the reigning champion, while Malykhin is the interim titleholder, and the two giants were set to cross paths in September last year. However, an injury followed by a surgery on Arjan's arm forced the promoter to shift the fight to a new date.

One Heavyweight Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar(One Championship)

The rescheduled fight was set to take place in March but this time a scheduling issue from the broadcaster's end forced another delay. June 23rd is the third proposed date and as things stand everything seems to be at the right place this time around.

“I will finish him (Anatoly) 100 percent. You'll not see the final bell that is for sure. I'm gonna beat him up standing, I'm gonna beat him up on the ground, beat him up everywhere in the ring. And it depends on what he presents to me for the finish, but I promise, he will be stopped and I will have my arm raised with glory,” Arjan told hindustantimes.com over the phone in an exclusive interview.

Arjan is the first Indian-origin MMA fighter to gain a champion status and is equally tough in both fronts – grappling and striking. Grappling comes naturally to him because of his wrestling background, and the former Olympian said it has helped him develop striking abilities, before adding “Anatoly doesn't stand up to either aspect.”

"There are levels to this, and I will show you my level is the toughest,” he said further.

While Arjan is oozing with confidence his opponent Anatoly, a Russian fighter, is equally equipped. In fact, he is undefeated. However, this doesn't faze Arjan at all, who chooses to remain humble, and then humble his opponent inside the cage in Thailand. “Yes he's dangerous. Yes, he's undefeated. But his opponents haven't been my caliber. Like I said there are levels to this and I am going to show that I am levels above Anatoly,” said Arjan.

‘Love to fight Francis Ngannou under right circumstances’

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou (Getty)

Arjan, being a heavyweight champion also said he is open to the idea of facing Francis Ngannou if the opportunity arise. Ngannou is the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, who relinquished his title after a contract dispute. He is currently associated with Professional Fighters League (PFL), and going by reports he will step into the octagon next year.

"I would love to fight (Francis Ngannou) under the right circumstances. Imagine if we have that fight in India, a spectacle like that would really set the sport on fire in India and I think it would be the most viewed fight of all time.

“Consider the numbers from India and around the world that would tune in. That is something that definitely excites me. But again June 23rd is the first step, but I do have that on my radar and it is something that I want to happen,” said Arjan.