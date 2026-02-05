Imane Khelif prepared for sex verification test before LA 2028 after being targeted by Donald Trump: ‘Nothing to hide’

Imane Khelif became the most controversial and spoken-about athlete in the wake of the Paris 2024 Olympics, after the Algerian boxer won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight category. In the following months, following comments made by her opponents during that run, Khelif has become the target of right-wing groups as a transgender athlete – despite not being transgender herself.

Prime amongst these has been American president Donald Trump, who cited Khelif as a ‘make boxer’ as he signed his exclusionary ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ bill.

With Khelif actively fighting World Boxing’s mandate for testing in the Court of Arbitration for Sports, she spoke to CNN about being willing to undergo a sex test if it means being able to defend her medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, but was equally tired of being used as a political pawn by world leaders.

“I’m not transgender. I’m a woman. I want to live my life… Please do not exploit me in your political agendas,” said Khelif.

“Of course, I would accept doing anything I’m required to do to participate in competitions,” she continued, while also noting that while concern was to be expected, it shouldn’t come at the cost of welfare and wellbeing for athletes such as herself.

“They should protect women, but they need to pay attention that while protecting women, they shouldn’t hurt other women,” said Khelif.

‘I was born like this’: Khelif heads to CAS Khelif was originally barred from competition by the now-defunct International Boxing Association in 2023. However, the International Olympic Committee no longer recognises the IAB as the official body for boxing, which allowed Khelif to compete and emerge victorious in the 2024 Olympics.

However, her win was followed by misinformation in all quarters, alleging Khelif was born a male or was advantaged by disorders of sex development (DSDs). There has been no evidence to support some claims, but it hasn’t prevented figures such as President Trump from using it to create a scare in the world of athletics.

“I was born like this. Of course, I have hormonal differences. But I decrease my testosterone levels based on my doctor’s recommendations,” Khelif explained as manner of defence.

In May 2025, World Boxing mandated sex verification tests as part of competition, something which Khelif has taken to court as matter of principle: when it comes to participating in the Olympics, it is something she is happy to undergo, since she has ‘nothing to hide’.

“Boxing does not rely on the level of testosterone. Boxing relies on intelligence, on experience and on discipline,” concluded the boxer.