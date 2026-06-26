In a fresh attack, Manika Batra questions the charter-violating presence of nine members in the TTFI selection committee

Table tennis star Manika Batra once again presented her aggressive defence through a post on X on Friday morning. The controversy broke out earlier this month when she was omitted from India’s Asian Games main squad. She was demoted to reserve status. The Games are scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya (Japan), from September 19 to October 4, later this year.

Manika Batra is not going down without a fight! (HT_PRINT)

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The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) explained that she was omitted because she didn’t play on the domestic circuit, an important selection criterion. Batra argued her international calendar was too intense. Then there were visa-related issues and recovery challenges. She didn’t have enough time to fulfil the TTFI criterion. A nine-member committee took a call on her Asian Games participation. Batra also argued that her performance against top international players was ignored at the time of team selection.

Anyway, the 31-year-old, in what can also be considered a fresh attack on the TTFI, accuses the governing body of not following its charter to a tee. In her post, she claims the TTFI charter doesn’t allow any sub-committee to have more than seven members. As per her post, this was violated. “TTFI, in its response to me, has stated that the entire selection process was conducted strictly in accordance with the rules. However, the documents with me show that a 9-member Selection Committee decided the Asian Games team, while Article 24(C)(j) of the TTFI constitution states that no Sub-committee can have more than 7 members.

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"A 9-member committee decided my fate, yet I am being told that the process was fully compliant with the Constitution and the rules. I will leave it to the people to decide, especially those who have repeatedly said that rules must be respected and followed equally by everyone,” she wrote.

‘I am putting my sword down, for now’

Batra then gives the impression she is going to take a backseat for now . For she is competing in the 2026 United States Smash. The event starts today. Batra, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, clarifies that over the next few days her focus is on nothing but representing India in the event. “I am mentally exhausted from this fight, and for now, I am putting my sword down. I have a bigger responsibility today. I am currently at a tournament representing India, and my complete focus will now be on the tournament ahead. To the selected team, I wish you nothing but success. Go and make India proud. Jai Hind,” her post concluded.

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Batra is currently India’s No.2 singles player as per international rankings. Her overall ranking is 51st. Had she been in the top 50, as per the TTFI charter, she would have made it to the squad. “As per the selection criteria, those in the top 50 of the international rankings get automatically selected. For the others, there is weightage given to international [50%] and domestic rankings [40%], and points from those are considered,” Kamlesh Mehta, TTFI secretary general, told HT earlier. The rest of the weightage, which is 10%, has been the selection committee’s discretion.

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