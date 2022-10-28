India count Cairo positives after rich haul

"She (Bhaker) has been shooting well. There is always room for improvement, even if you are shooting 600/600. She is surely getting back to her best," Jung said.

Sangwan's compatriot Manu Bhaker missed the final in the 25m event after being tied with the eighth finalist on points (583), but lost out on the 10s countback. Jung believes Bhaker is still a work in progress but is gradually peaking towards her top form.

"We had a very young team, perhaps the youngest pistol squad at the Worlds. In that context, I'd say it was a reasonably good performance. It would have been better had we got some medals or quota, but these shooters were relatively raw compared to the field. They'll certainly get better," chief pistol coach Samresh Jung said.

The senior pistol team returned without a medal but there were a number of performances of note. Young Rhythm Sangwan, on her seniors debut, finished fifth in the 25m pistol event. Junior pistol shooter Sagar Dangi was another bright spot, bagging gold and silver in the 10m air pistol team and individual competitions.

"Not many gave him a chance before the event, but he had worked really hard. We did all sorts of weather simulations to prepare for windy conditions, and in Cairo, when the conditions turned windy, he used all his training beautifully. We must not judge him on one bad shot," Karmakar said.

The 42-year-old was particularly impressed with Kusale who was in medal contention for the better part of his match before an inexplicable 8.2 on his 40th shot pushed him to fourth place.

"It was unfortunate, but I feel so many near-misses show that our young shooters are getting there. Even Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar was shooting very well but a bad series of 9s ended his hopes for the final. Overall, it was a very good tournament," added Karmakar.

Talented rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh was another one to endure heartache, missing the final by 0.30 points. Ghosh finished tenth in the ranking round, missing the cut by two places.

Anjum Moudgil, one of the few surviving members from the Tokyo team, finished a creditable sixth in the 50m 3P event. The 28-year-old missed the quota place by one position — a fifth place would have earned India a Paris berth because of the presence of two Norwegians in the top four. ISSF rules state only one quota can be given to a country in a particular event.

"He (Patil) is now a very strong part of the senior team in the 10m event. The one thing that stands out is his growth mindset. He is very open to learning and his preparation both inside and outside the range is exemplary," Shirur said.

"I am very happy that the seniors have performed well because that's what we need at the end of the day. Our seniors should be able to do well at the big stage, and this World Championships have been a big plus in that sense," Shirur, who had groomed Patil until recently as a junior, said. The 18-year-old transitioned into the senior side with ease, securing gold in a high-quality field.

Coming off the heels of a disastrous Olympics that saw the shooters return empty-handed for the second Games running, the World Championships results offer optimism. The performance of seniors, chief rifle coach (10m) Suma Shirur believes, is among the biggest positives from the event.

"I am very happy with the performance. It's probably our most successful World Championships in terms of medals, and getting two quotas is the icing on the cake," chief rifle coach (50m) Joydeep Karmakar said.

India's final tally is also better than the 2018 Worlds in Changwon, where the shooters won a total of 27 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 7 bronze). Back then, Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil had shot two quotas in the 10m air rifle, with the latter winning a silver. In Cairo, India have matched their quota count from 2018 besides striking gold.

The country also found a new world champion in Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil who became only the second Indian (seniors) after Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra to win the 10m air rifle gold. The other quota was won by the experienced Swapnil Kusale by virtue of his fourth-place finish in the 50m 3 Positions event.

India's rifle and pistol teams returned from the World Championships in Cairo on Wednesday with 34 medals (12 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze), enough to earn them the second spot in the tally behind powerhouses China (58 medals). 29 of the 34 medals were won by juniors across individual and team events, but more importantly, senior rifle shooters won two quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

