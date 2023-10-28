India create history, claim 100 medals at Asian Para Games in record-breaking campaign

Indian para-athletes on Saturday created history as they claimed their 100th medal of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with Dilip Mahadu Gavit claiming a gold medal.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit claimed a gold medal to take India's medal tally to 100 at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gavit won a gold medal in Men's 400m T47 event. He claimed the prestigious gold with a brilliant run time of 49.48 secs. For the first time, the Indian para contingent has won 100 medals, making this their most successful Para Asian Games campaign to date. At the time of publishing, India have claimed 26 golds, 29 silvers and 45 bronze medals.

The fact that India's para-athletes have surpassed the 100-medal milestone in the Asian Games is what makes this feat so noteworthy in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games. The previous greatest medal haul for the country came at the 2018 Para Games in Jakarta. Back then, 72 medals were won, including 15 golds, 24 silvers, and 33 bronzes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The feat was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said these triumphs would be an inspiration for all.

"100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. This remarkable milestone fills our hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, coaches and the entire support system working with them. These triumphs inspire us all. They serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth" the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the flurry of medals on the last day of the prestigious Games continued for India as rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bagged a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls on Saturday. The mixed doubles pair claimed a podium finish with the timing of 8:50.71.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suyansh Narayan Jadhav won India's first gold medal in swimming at the sporting event on Friday, clocking a performance time of 32.22 seconds in the Men's 50m Butterfly-S7 category. Solairaj Dharmaraj won India's 25th gold medal and 98th overall at the Asian Para Games 2023 by setting a new Asian and Games record in the Men's Long Jump T64 category with a leap of 6.80m.

The Indian contingent will look to continue its winning streak in Athletics, Chess, and Rowing on Saturday.

Indian para-athletes won a total of 17 medals, including 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals on Friday. Sheetal Devi started the day on a high note, earning gold in the Archery compound open event. Dharmaraj Solairaj won gold in the men's long jump T-64 event with a leap of 6.80 metres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun from India won gold in men's doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. India dominated the men's Badminton singles SL3 tournament, with two podium finishes. Pramod Bhagat won the coveted gold medal, while Nitesh Kumar took home the silver. Thulasimathi won gold in the Badminton women's singles SU5 division, defeating China's Quixia Yang 2-0. Earlier, Raman Sharma won gold in the men's 1500m T-38 event with a time of 4:20.80.