India Full Schedule, Asian Games Day 9: Full list of medal events and matches for Indian athletes on October 2

India's medal tally breached the 50-mark on Sunday. The track and field contingent delivered big time, with two of three gold medals won on the day coming from athletics. Avinash Sable ran a Games record time to dominate the men's 1000m steeplechase final while Tajinderpal Singh Toor successfully defended his Asian Games shot put gold. The third gold came in men's team trap.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee stunned compete against China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in table tennis women's doubles quarter-final table tennis to confirm a medal for themselves. (AFP)

India's archery contingent will now look to make progress with the events entering the elimination stages. Meanwhile, women's doubles table tennis pair Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be looking to seal at least a silver medal by qualifying for the final. The duo had stunned China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang, the world champions in the event, in a quarterfinal that sent quite a few shockwaves.

Here is a full list of events involving Indian athletes on Day 9 of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Archery

6:30 AM onwards- Recurve and compound team (mixed, men and women) elimination matches

11:45 AM onwards- Recurve and compound individual (men and women) elimination matches

Athletics

6:40 AM- Men’s high jump qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh)

7:10 AM- Men’s 800m round 1 heats (Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal)

7:45 AM- Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha)

7:45 AM- Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi)

4:30 PM- Women’s pole vault finals (Pavithra Vengatesh)

4:40 PM- Women’s long jump finals (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)

4:50 PM- Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (Parul Chaudhary, Preeti)

5:25 PM- Men’s 200m finals (Amlan Borgohain)

6:10 PM- Mixed relay 4x400m finals (Team India)

Badminton

7:30 AM onwards- Men’s singles round of 64 (Kidambi Srikanth)

7:30 AM onwards- Men’s doubles round of 32 (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun)

7:30 AM onwards- Mixed doubles round of 32 (Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto)

Basketball

1:30 PM- Women's quarter-finals: India vs DPR Korea

Bridge

6:30 AM onwards- Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams)

Canoeing

7:40 AM- Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final (Niraj Verma)

8:20 AM- Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma)

8:25 AM- Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final (Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta)

9:15 AM- Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem)

Chess

12:30 PM onwards- Men’s team round 4 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

12:30 PM onwards- Women’s team round 4 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

Diving

4:30 PM- Men’s 1m springboard final (London Singh Hemam)

Equestrian

7:00 AM onwards- Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye)

Hockey

1:15 PM- Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Bangladesh

Kabaddi

1:30 PM- Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei

Kurash

7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Men’s -90kg (Yash Kumar Chauhan)

7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Women’s -87kg (Jyoti Tokas)

Roller skating

6:30 AM- Men's speed skating 3000m relay heats and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar)

7:00 AM- Women's speed skating 3000m relay final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj)

Sepaktakraw

7:30 AM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Singapore

12:30 PM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines

12:30 PM- Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines

Squash

10:00 AM- Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Thailand

12:30 PM onwards- Men’s singles round of 16 (Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal)

12:30 PM onwards- Women’s singles round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna)

Table tennis

10:15 AM- Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK)

