India making strong push to host 2036 Olympics: Modi

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government is making a strong push to bring the 2036 Olympics to India. **THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image from PMO on Jan. 28, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at gathering as he attends the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI01_28_2025_000458B) (PMO)

In his address at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here, Modi said hosting Olympics will not only improve sports facilities but fuel growth in sectors like construction, transport and tourism.

“The way our athletes aim for bigger goals, India is also moving forward with a great resolution. India is making a strong push to host the 2036 Olympics. When Olympics will happen in India, it will take India’s sport to new heights,” Modi said while inaugurating the Games.

“Olympics is not only about organising Games. Across the world wherever Olympics are hosted, so many other sectors also get a push. The sports infrastructure needed to host Olympics bring employment opportunities. Sports facilities get better. The city that hosts Olympics gets new connectivity and infrastructure is built. This benefits the construction industry, transport sector, and most importantly the tourism sector. People come from world over to take part and watch the Games. It benefits the whole country.”

He said organising the National Games will help Uttarakhand in the same way. “People who have come here to watch the Games will also visit other parts of the state. Sports also helps other sectors and economy grows,” he said. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha were present.

India have sent an expression of interest to host the 2036 Olympics and IOA is in talks with the International Olympics Committee’s Future Hosts Committee.

Modi said the government support to athletes was being reflected in the medals tally at international competitions.

“Many tournaments are being organised over the year and several new tournaments were included in the Khelo India Series.

“Sports is considered a key medium for India’s holistic development,” he said. “When a country excels in sports, its reputation and profile also rise. Therefore, sports is being linked to India’s development and the confidence of its youth.

“India is progressing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economic power, and the sports economy is a significant part of this effort,” he said, pointing to Meerut’s sports goods industry that employs more than three lakh people. He said such ecosystems are being developed across the country.

Usha spoke of the improved performances of Indian athletes at international level.

“We are no longer just participants, our athletes are champions from Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. Let us come together to celebrate this spirit of sport,” the former track queen said.