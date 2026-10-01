India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 14: Lovlina, hockey women lead massive gold medal rush on October 2

The 2026 Asian Games are approaching their denouement, but India's medal prospects remain plentiful. Friday, 2 October, will bring its fair share of finals, semifinals, and fresh wrestling campaigns. As far as gold possibilities are concerned, Lovlina Boroghain, Parveen and Akush are already assured of boxing medals, and they will be fighting for gold. Besides, the Indian women’s hockey team will clash with the defending champions, China, in the final, giving India another chance to increase their gold medal count.

The Indian women's hockey team will play the gold medal match against China. (X Images)

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Elsewhere, the archers will have three separate routes to the podium. Wrestling will add to India's hopes, as Priya Malik and Sujeet Kalkal are among the four athletes who will begin their campaigns tomorrow. Golf, cycling, canoe slalom, rugby sevens and several other disciplines make Day 14 unusually expansive for India.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026, Day 13: Manu, Prince and Nitesh take silver, Ganesh adds bronze as medal tally rises to 65

India's complete schedule for October 2

All timings are in IST.

Golf

3:00 AM — Men’s individual stroke play, Round 3: Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu and Saptak Talwar

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5:49 AM — Women’s individual stroke play, Round 3: Pranavi Sharath Urs, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok

5:49 AM — Women’s team competition, Round 3: India

Sepaktakraw

5:30 AM — Women’s quadrant preliminary Group A: India vs Thailand

Archery

5:55 AM — Women’s recurve team semifinal: India vs China

6:25 AM onwards — Women’s recurve team medal matches, subject to progression (medal event)

8:20 AM — Recurve mixed team semifinal: Japan vs India

8:50 AM onwards — Recurve mixed team medal matches, subject to progression (medal event)

10:55 AM — Men’s recurve team semifinal: Iran vs India

11:25 AM onwards — Men’s recurve team medal matches, subject to progression (medal event)

Virtual taekwondo

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6:20 AM — Mixed individual Round of 16: Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai of Hong Kong

Further rounds subject to qualification.

Track cycling

6:30 AM onwards — Women’s omnium: Harshita Jakhar

7:05 AM — Men’s keirin first round: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

7:10 AM — Men’s keirin first round: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

12:16 PM — Men’s Madison final: India (medal event)

Further keirin and omnium rounds are subject to qualification.

Volleyball

6:30 AM — Men’s 5th-8th place classification match: India vs South Korea

Wrestling

7:08 AM — Women’s 50kg Round of 16: Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki of Japan

7:25 AM — Men’s freestyle 125kg Round of 16: Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek of Kazakhstan

7:32 AM — Women’s 76kg Round of 16: Priya Malik vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan

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8:02 AM — Men’s freestyle 65kg Round of 16: Sujeet Kalkal vs Sayed Omar Zazai of Afghanistan

2:30 PM onwards — Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)

3:20 PM onwards — Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)

3:50 PM onwards — Women’s 50kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)

4:20 PM onwards — Women’s 76kg medal bouts, subject to progression (medal event)

Canoe slalom

7:30 AM — Women’s kayak cross individual: Shikha Chouhan

8:00 AM — Men’s kayak cross individual: Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod

Further rounds subject to qualification.

Rugby sevens

8:50 AM — Women’s Pool E: India vs Malaysia

Sailing

9:10 AM onwards — Girls’ dinghy opening series, Race 7: Mahi Verma

Boxing

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10:00 AM — Women’s 75kg final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi of China (medal event)

2:15 PM — Women’s 65kg final: Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei (medal event)

2:45 PM — Men’s 80kg final: Ankush vs Kim Minseong of South Korea (medal event)

Hockey

3:30 PM — Women’s gold-medal match: India vs China (medal event)