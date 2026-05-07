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India stun South Korea, reach women’s recurve team final

This win could give the Indians a shot of confidence ahead of the Asian Games which will be held later this year

Published on: May 07, 2026 09:02 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Indian women’s recurve archery team defeated a Korean side comprising the world No. 1 and two newcomers to storm into the final of the Shanghai World Cup on Thursday and confirm a medal.

India stun South Korea, reach women’s recurve team final

The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod were clinical in their 5-1 semi-final victory over Kang Chaeyoung, Lee Yunji and Oh Yejin.

While Chaeyoung is the reigning individual world champion who was part of Korea’s Tokyo Olympics gold-winning team, Yunji, 24, and Yejin, 22, are ranked 281 and 361 in the world, respectively. Yejin is the 2023 world youth champion. This was Yunji’s first international outdoor event.

More significantly from an Indian viewpoint, the same three women have been named to represent Korea at this year’s Asian Games from their national team trials held last month.

This win, therefore, could give the Indians a shot of confidence keeping in mind the crucial continental event, in which Korea took gold and India the bronze in Hangzhou in 2023.

India will play hosts China in the final on Sunday for the gold. They had earlier beaten Uzbekistan 6-2 in the first round and Vietnam 5-4 in the quarter-finals.

The Indian men’s team, on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat to Bangladesh in the second round. The trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Yashdeep Bhoge went down 6-2 after receiving a first-round bye.

 
deepika kumari korea asian games
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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