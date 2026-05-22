India to host 2028 Asian Wushu Championships

New Delhi: India have been allotted the 2028 Senior Asian Wushu Championships which will be hosted in Ahmedabad. Seasoned sports administrator Bhupender Singh Bajwa, an executive body member of the Wushu Federation of Asia, said it is the first time the continental meet will be hosted in India and that it reflects the country’s impressive performances in the sport.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa was elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday. (HT)

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Bajwa was also unanimously elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday.

“Our athletes have been giving impressive performances at the world level and the South Asian members have given me a big responsibility to promote the sport in the region,” he said.

In the Sanda World Cup in Macau this month, India finished third in the medal tally, behind powerhouse China and Macau. India won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. At the world wushu championships in Brazil last year, India won three medals.

“We are targeting five medals at the Asian Games this year. Wushu is a sport that offers 15 medals at the Asian Games, and good results will help our overall medal tally,” said Bajwa, who is also a member of the IOA executive body.

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{{^usCountry}} Pitching wushu for CWG 2030 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pitching wushu for CWG 2030 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With several sports eyeing inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be organised in Ahmedabad, Bajwa said he has also pitched for wushu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With several sports eyeing inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be organised in Ahmedabad, Bajwa said he has also pitched for wushu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s a sport that has great potential in India and offers multiple medals. If it is included in the Commonwealth Games, we can really put up a strong showing and the sport will also get a huge boost in the country,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s a sport that has great potential in India and offers multiple medals. If it is included in the Commonwealth Games, we can really put up a strong showing and the sport will also get a huge boost in the country,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India has pitched to host the first Commonwealth Wushu Championships in 2027 to showcase its potential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has pitched to host the first Commonwealth Wushu Championships in 2027 to showcase its potential. {{/usCountry}}

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