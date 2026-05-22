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India to host 2028 Asian Wushu Championships

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, a member of the executive committee of the continental body, said it reflects India’s impressive results in the sport in recent years

Published on: May 22, 2026 09:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: India have been allotted the 2028 Senior Asian Wushu Championships which will be hosted in Ahmedabad. Seasoned sports administrator Bhupender Singh Bajwa, an executive body member of the Wushu Federation of Asia, said it is the first time the continental meet will be hosted in India and that it reflects the country’s impressive performances in the sport.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa was elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday. (HT)

Bajwa was also unanimously elected president of the South Asian Wushu Federation in Singapore on Friday.

“Our athletes have been giving impressive performances at the world level and the South Asian members have given me a big responsibility to promote the sport in the region,” he said.

In the Sanda World Cup in Macau this month, India finished third in the medal tally, behind powerhouse China and Macau. India won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. At the world wushu championships in Brazil last year, India won three medals.

“We are targeting five medals at the Asian Games this year. Wushu is a sport that offers 15 medals at the Asian Games, and good results will help our overall medal tally,” said Bajwa, who is also a member of the IOA executive body.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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