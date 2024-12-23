Indian chess GM Tania Sachdev slams authorities for lack of recognition in hard-hitting post: ‘Sadly, Delhi has yet to…’

There has been plenty of fanfare surrounding Indian chess over the last week, with Gukesh D’s win in the FIDE World Chess Championships signalling another boom in the popularity of the sport in the country. Women's GM Tania Sachdev asked the Delhi government for more recognition for chess players from the nation's capital.(X)

Nevertheless, despite a massive reception in his hometown of Chennai and the popularity of the teenaged grandmaster skyrocketing following his thrilling win over defending champion Ding Liren in Singapore, the same appreciation hasn’t filtered through to other chess competitors in the nation just yet.

Women’s grandmaster and FIDE international master Tania Sachdev, one of the foremost stars of women’s chess in India over the last 15 years, wrote an impassioned plea for more recognition and support for chess via a post on social media platform X, particularly towards the state government in Delhi.

“Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess,” wrote Sachdev. “States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step.”

Sachdev, who is a three-time champion of the Commonwealth Women’s Chess Championship and was part of the 2024 Olympiad squad in Budapest, pointed out her disappointment, especially compared to the respect treated towards Gukesh in his home state of Tamil Nadu following his world championship win.

“In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal,” argued Sachdev. “Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state (government).” Sachdev occupied board five for the Olympiad gold medallists, part of a team that consisted of Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Vantika Agrawal.

Lastly, Sachdev directed her plea to the ruling party in Delhi, tagging the X accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party, as well as chief minister Atishi Marlena and Arvind Kejriwal, and asking them to place greater value on the chess players who are produced from the capital. “As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma’am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes,” concluded Sachdeva.