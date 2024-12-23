Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian chess GM Tania Sachdev slams authorities for lack of recognition in hard-hitting post: ‘Sadly, Delhi has yet to…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 23, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Women's GM Tania Sachdev asked the Delhi government for more recognition for chess players from the nation's capital.

There has been plenty of fanfare surrounding Indian chess over the last week, with Gukesh D’s win in the FIDE World Chess Championships signalling another boom in the popularity of the sport in the country.

Women's GM Tania Sachdev asked the Delhi government for more recognition for chess players from the nation's capital.(X)
Women's GM Tania Sachdev asked the Delhi government for more recognition for chess players from the nation's capital.(X)

Nevertheless, despite a massive reception in his hometown of Chennai and the popularity of the teenaged grandmaster skyrocketing following his thrilling win over defending champion Ding Liren in Singapore, the same appreciation hasn’t filtered through to other chess competitors in the nation just yet.

Women’s grandmaster and FIDE international master Tania Sachdev, one of the foremost stars of women’s chess in India over the last 15 years, wrote an impassioned plea for more recognition and support for chess via a post on social media platform X, particularly towards the state government in Delhi.

“Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess,” wrote Sachdev. “States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step.”

Sachdev, who is a three-time champion of the Commonwealth Women’s Chess Championship and was part of the 2024 Olympiad squad in Budapest, pointed out her disappointment, especially compared to the respect treated towards Gukesh in his home state of Tamil Nadu following his world championship win.

“In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal,” argued Sachdev. “Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state (government).” Sachdev occupied board five for the Olympiad gold medallists, part of a team that consisted of Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Vantika Agrawal.

Lastly, Sachdev directed her plea to the ruling party in Delhi, tagging the X accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party, as well as chief minister Atishi Marlena and Arvind Kejriwal, and asking them to place greater value on the chess players who are produced from the capital. “As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma’am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes,” concluded Sachdeva.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On