Indian men rout Bangladesh, women outwit South Korea in kabaddi at Asian Games

PTI | , Hangzhou
Oct 03, 2023 05:27 PM IST

Indian kabaddi players had a good day in office as both the men's and women's teams notched up comprehensive victories.

Indian kabaddi players had a good day in office as both the men's and women's teams notched up comprehensive victories in their group fixtures at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Indian players during their match against Chinese Taipei in the Women's Team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games(PTI)
Indian players during their match against Chinese Taipei in the Women's Team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games(PTI)

The Indian men's team, who are a record seven-time champions, began their campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh in a group A match.

Later in the day, the women's side recorded a 56-23 win over South Korea in their second group A game. India, last edition's silver medallist, were held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in their opening match on Monday.

In their bid to regain the Asian Games gold medal, the Indian men's team, which had slipped to a bronze at the 2018 edition, took a 24-9 lead at the half-time.

Naveen Kumar Goyat and Arjun Deshwal spearheaded their raids in style to inflict the first all-out in the 12th minute.

Bangladesh managed to inflict two supertackles in the first half on Pawan Sehrawat and then on Goyat but that proved insufficient as India took 12-point lead inside 20 minutes.

Bangladesh faltered in their raids as the Indians extended their lead in the second-half and sealed the issue.

In the men's event, India find themselves clubbed with Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Japan in Group A.

Iran, Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia form Group B.

