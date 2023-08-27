Indian men's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, qualifies for World Championships final for first time

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minute 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday.

World Athletics Championship - Men's 4x400m Relay Heats - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 26, 2023 India's Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi with teammates after heat 1 (REUTERS)

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).

Amoj’s father, who now has developed a keen interest in athletics, opined that the Indian relay team has finally arrived on the big stage. “We have a world-level team now. I am expecting them to run even better. Every runner performed well. After the CWG he has been really frustrated cause he could not bag even a single international medal. Even at the Asian Championships, he did not run that well. But today he must be happy. So are we,” said Amoj’s father as quoted by Indian Express.

The most impressive sprinter of the four was Ramesh, who ran the anchor leg on Sunday. The athlete had almost quit the sport in 2018 before making a comeback in the Federation Cup at Ranchi in May this year.

“He has great potential and I can tell you that he is among the handful who we expect to run below 45 seconds by the end of this year. He has a smooth-running technique that almost looks effortless. He also has a great presence of mind and has learnt the art of pacing his race. He has also benefited from training with the best athletes in the camp,” Ramesh's coach Raj Mohana MK had said after his race in May.

