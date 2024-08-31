Indian para-archer Rakesh Kumar compared to Turkey sensation Yusuf Dikec after defying heavy rain to hit perfect 10s

Indian archer Rakesh Kumar began his Paralympics campaign in the compound men’s category with a brilliant display of accuracy and skills. Despite challenging weather conditions, Kumar defeated Senegal’s Aliou Drame 136-131 to secure his spot in the pre-quarterfinals. Rakesh Kumar produced a brilliant display despite adverse weather conditions(X)

The heavy showers made aiming a difficult task, but the experienced archer managed to maintain his composure and excel under pressure.

Rakesh, an Asian Para Games silver medallist, started his match on a strong note, immediately setting the tone with a perfect 10 in the first end. Though Drame managed to narrow the gap slightly by winning the second end by a single point, Rakesh quickly reasserted his dominance. He extended his lead to five points in the third end, delivering two flawless 10s that further solidified his control over the match.

As the contest progressed, Rakesh continued to demonstrate his superior form, establishing a six-point lead by winning the fourth end. Despite Drame’s efforts to mount a comeback, particularly with his strong performance in the final end where he dropped just one point, Kumar’s substantial lead ensured that his place in the last-16 was never in doubt.

The Indian archer’s steady hand and unyielding focus proved too much for his opponent, securing a well-deserved victory.

The social media buzz around Kumar’s performance was electric, with netizens flooding platforms with praise for his determination and ability to thrive in such testing conditions. One even compared Rakesh's excellent archery skills to viral Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who went viral on social media platforms during the Olympics.



The fifth-seeded Rakesh Kumar will now face Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang, the 12th seed, in the pre-quarterfinals. With momentum firmly on his side, Kumar will be aiming to continue his winning streak and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.