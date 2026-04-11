Lonato , Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir has emerged as the highest-ranked female in the latest FIA International Kart Ranking in her category, marking a milestone moment in her fast rising career. Indian racing wonderkid Atiqa Mir is now top-ranked female in FIA International Kart Ranking

The 11-year-old is placed in seventh overall position in the International OK-NJ class , making her the highest-ranked female racer in the rankings calculated by the motorsport's world governing body FIA. The rankings are led by Zoltan Coigny of Switzerland.

Atiqa, the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1 Academy, was fast tracked into the Junior category from the mini class at the start of 2026 considering her special talent.

She repaid the immense faith shown by her backers by bagging a historic podium in the opening round of the Champions of the Future Academy series in Valencia last month.

Her father Asif Mir, who was India's first national karting champion, is pleased with his daughter's rapid rise in the world of motorsport without losing sight of the ultimate goal reaching Formula 1 with no female having raced there since 1992.

"Atiqa has reached a big milestone in her career due to her hard work and support from everyone involved in her journey. It is a proud moment for India. She needs to keep working hard and improving, it is a moving target. There is a famous saying in racing 'if you sit still you are moving backwards'," said Asif.

Last month, Atiqa capped off a successful campaign in the WSK Super Master Series with a commendable eighth place finish out of 53 drivers in the final round at Franciacorta.

After a welcome break of two weeks, she is back testing in Lonato this weekend ahead of WSK Euro Round 2 at the same circuit the following week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.