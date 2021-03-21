IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST

An Indian shooter on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 a day after returning positive for the highly contagious virus, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sources said after the conclusion of the third day's action in the ISSF World Cup here.

After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.

"One of the Indian shooters tested negative today. The shooter was found to be positive when the test was conducted yesterday," an NRAI source told PTI.

On Saturday night, two more Indian shooters had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of athletes contracting the virus to six during the tournament in the national capital.

As per the guidelines, the shooters returning positive had been sent into isolation.

The two shooters, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, were in addition to the two more Indian athletes who had returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.

"Two more Indian shooters have tested positive for the virus and it was known after their reports were received at night," a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source said.

On Saturday morning three shooters, including two from the Indian pistol men's team, had tested positive for the virus.

The shooters were self-isolating in their team hotel before being shifted to a hospital. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters, as well as their other teammates, have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

Countries have been allowed to field their MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) shooters in place of the ones ruled out from the main teams owing to contracting the virus.

On Thursday, in the first such case here, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.

As per the ISSF guidelines, no spectator is allowed inside the range during the course of the tournament, which carries ranking points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national rifle association of india covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
others

India's Ganemat Sekhon settles for bronze in women's skeet

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The 20-year-old, ranked 82 in the world, shot 40 to clinch the bronze medal on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
others

Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
others

Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
others

Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
others

Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
After winning the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday, Yashaswini Deswal said that she did her best in a low-scoring final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Divyansh clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the mega event here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
others

Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP