Indian shooters set to take aim at Paris, via Cairo

Indian rifle and pistol shooters begin their quest for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the World Championships that start in Cairo on Wednesday. India sent an unprecedented 15-member squad at last year's Tokyo Olympics, but the shooters failed to bring a medal for the second consecutive Games. The dissection that followed saw the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) ringing major changes in its selection criterion, including restricting the shooters to two World Cups a year.

The idea — to develop a wider competitive pool — has already started to show results with a number of youngsters making the cut. India have named a 48-member team for the event that kicks off with junior competitions.

The likes of Rhythm Sangwan and Shiva Narwal have emerged as two of the most promising shooters in the post-Tokyo churn, having notched up medals at the junior World Championships in Lima last year as well as the Changwon World Cup this July. The teenagers will be put to test in their maiden senior Worlds.

The pistol team also features the experienced Manu Bhaker, who will be competing in the 25m event. Bhaker, who is steadily regaining her form after a forgettable Olympics, won five medals at the Junior World Championships in Lima last year, including four gold. While she failed to medal at the National Games, finishing fourth in the 25m, the 20-year-old will hope to end her wait for a Senior Worlds medal.

Also hoping for a grand return to the competitive fold will be 2012 London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar. Kumar took a four-year break after the 2018 World Championships in Changwon to complete his police training, and will be seen in his pet 25m rapid fire pistol event.

A DSP with Himachal Pradesh police, Kumar sounded hopeful about his chances in the Egyptian capital. "I am really looking forward to it. However, more than scores or medals, I'll be more focussed on the processes. I am in a very happy space and enjoying shooting all over again," the 37-year-old said.

"I don't feel the pressure of being an Olympic medallist. Whatever I have achieved is history, and I'd like to look at the future. We have a very promising squad with a number of capable youngsters," added Kumar.

Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil will lead the Indian challenge in the rifle events. The 28-year-old will compete in the 50m 3P event where she'll line up with compatriots Sift Kaur and Ashi Chouksey. Fellow Olympian Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar will lead the men's challenge in the gruelling event in the absence of the seasoned Sanjeev Rajput.

Rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar predicted a close finish. "I believe a fraction of points will decide quota places in 50m 3P. Finalists will be decided between 591-592 points, but I won't be surprised if the scores go as high as 594-595. A lot, however, will depend on the day's conditions and current form. Anything above 590 will be a very good score," said Karmakar, who finished fourth at the London Olympics.

"There are four quota places on offer in each event, and I'd definitely want two of our shooters to make the final. That'll ensure we have 60-70% chance to secure a berth for Paris. Also, since no country is eligible to get more than one Olympics berth in the same event, I think it'll help India's cause, especially with powerhouses China and Korea in action," the coach added.

Indian shooters could win only two quotas from the World Championships in the last Olympics cycle, while seven were achieved at the World Cups. Asian Championships contributed six Olympic spots. So far, Bhowneesh Mendiratta is the only Indian shooter to earn a Paris quota; he achieved the feat at last month's Shotgun World Championships in Osijek, Croatia.

