Indian sports fraternity wishes Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra on his 24th birthday

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning a gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, has turned 24 on Friday.

From fans to members of the sports fraternity, the young javelin thrower received several heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

The 23-year-old also became the only second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra, who achieved the feat in Beijing 2008.

Chopra secured a top-podium finish at the javelin throw event in Tokyo 2020 with the highest score of 87.58m. He also became the first Indian Olympian to claim the yellow metal in athletics.

He began with a bang by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m and then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day which none in the field could match. His third throw was a poor 76.76m, he then fouled his next two attempts before a final effort of 84.24m to sum up a dominant performance at the Tokyo showpiece.

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted: "Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Wish u a great year ahead."

Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Wish u a great year ahead . pic.twitter.com/w7PYXPGlZi — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) December 24, 2021

"Happy birthday to Olympic gold medalist and India's darling, younger brother Neeraj Chopra," London 2012 bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt wrote.

Tokyo Olympian wrestler Sonam Malik took to Twitter and wrote: "Many Many Happy returns of the day @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir."

"Happy Birthday @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir," bronze medallist of World Boxing Championship 2021, Akash Kumar tweeted.

Neeraj is currently amid his off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA. He is currently preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre.

